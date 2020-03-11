Region hospitals stand at ready to combat COVID-19, other infectious diseases

COVID-19 is making headlines around the world.
By late February, the disease that arose in China in December had infected nearly 80,000 worldwide and claimed more than 2,500 lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though it has not hit Northwest Indiana yet, there was a close call in January.
On Jan. 27, a person traveling through Porter County was flagged as possibly having COVID-19 based on travel history and symptoms that met the CDC criteria.
The Porter County Health Department worked with the CDC, the Indiana State Department of Health, and the hospital involved to determine the patient's status. “Each hospital is required to adhere to both the ISDH and the CDC requirements regarding isolation and quarantine,” said a Porter County Health nurse familiar with the case. “We served as the middleman to ensure protocols and procedures are being used.”
Protocol differences between hospitals are minimal, according to the nurse. “Following the guidelines established at the state and federal levels mean every hospital handle cases within specific standards,” she explained. The CDC provided all health departments with a flowchart for assessing cases.
Porter County Health was on high alert while the hospital used a CDC-provided test kit to swab the patient.
Once the test results came back negative, the county health department issued a statement:
"In consultation with Indiana State Department of Health, the patient was hospitalized, infection control protocols were implemented. Subsequently, laboratory testing performed by the CDC was negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus. The individual’s condition improved, and the individual was discharged Friday, with no further risk to the public," Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County health officer, said in the release issued Jan. 30.
"Coronavirus is not really an imminent threat," Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health. “There's a bigger health concern locally. The flu is here with us now and is wreaking havoc across our communities, filling up our hospitals."
In the U.S., the CDC had confirmed 49 cases of the virus, with 60 more patients under observation in 41 states by late-February. Illinois has two confirmed cases, while Indiana has none.
Still, Robert Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist for Franciscan Health, said the Infection Control teams at Franciscan and other local hospitals have the necessary equipment to care for any patient with COVID-19 or flu.
“Stringent measures have been taken to monitor and screen patients who might have recently traveled outside of the country and potentially were exposed to the recently discovered virus,” said Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist for Franciscan Health.
"The safety and protection of our patients, visitors, physicians and staff is our highest priority,” said Evelyn Morrison, corporate communication manager for Methodist Hospitals. “Methodist Hospitals continues to monitor and follow the most current CDC guidelines for COVID-19.”
Morrison said Methodist encourages residents of Northwest Indiana to frequently visit the CDC website — www.cdc.gov — for the most up-to-date information in the rapidly changing situation.
“The CDC website is also posted on our hospital website (www.methodisthospitals.org)," said Patricia Mancos, infection control officer for Methodist.
To keep up with the disease, the Food and Drug Administration recently fast-tracked a test for COVID-19 to help speed screening. Test kits, which are being shipped to U.S. public health labs, can screen 700-800 patient samples. It is not necessary to have a fast-track kit to test for the virus, but the kits can help speed results to determine quarantine and isolation practices.
Like other coronaviruses, COVID-19 is thought to have begun in animals. It can be transmitted between people usually in close contact. As with the flu, COVID-19 can be spread through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact and touching surfaces containing the live virus.