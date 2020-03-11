Region hospitals stand at ready to combat COVID-19, other infectious diseases

Once the test results came back negative, the county health department issued a statement:

"In consultation with Indiana State Department of Health, the patient was hospitalized, infection control protocols were implemented. Subsequently, laboratory testing performed by the CDC was negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus. The individual’s condition improved, and the individual was discharged Friday, with no further risk to the public," Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County health officer, said in the release issued Jan. 30.

"Coronavirus is not really an imminent threat," Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health. “There's a bigger health concern locally. The flu is here with us now and is wreaking havoc across our communities, filling up our hospitals."

In the U.S., the CDC had confirmed 49 cases of the virus, with 60 more patients under observation in 41 states by late-February. Illinois has two confirmed cases, while Indiana has none.

Still, Robert Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist for Franciscan Health, said the Infection Control teams at Franciscan and other local hospitals have the necessary equipment to care for any patient with COVID-19 or flu.