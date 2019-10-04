{{featured_button_text}}

Private mammogram parties, chair massages and express manicures are among the ways hospitals in Northwest Indiana are encouraging women to schedule a routine mammogram in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We offer private mammogram parties to accommodate larger groups after hours,” said Dr. Janushi Dalal, a breast radiologist at the Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System, noting that incentives such as these help make the screening more enjoyable. “In addition, the Community Healthcare System provides $98 screening mammography, including the radiologist fee. This is a great way for everyone to get a 3-D mammogram.”

In previous years, Methodist Hospitals has hosted a pink pajama party during October, but this year is having a Breast Care Center open house. The event, scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Pavilion A of Methodist's Southlake Campus in Merrillville, will include spa services, chair massages, continental breakfast, prizes and a Strive for Five 5K Walk/Fun Run.

“We want people to come in without being here for a mammogram. It's a way of meeting the staff and seeing the facilities, including the machines,” said Jennifer Sanders, a radiation technologist and manager of the Northwest Indiana Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals. “That’s important because there’s a 95% survival rate for breast cancer if it’s diagnosed early on. We’re trying to dispel the myth that it can’t happen to me. The open house is one way to get patients to come in and get comfortable with the facility.”

Lake and Porter counties have among the highest death rates from breast cancer in the state, Sanders noted.

“Lake County has a screen rate of only 52% and Porter County only 57%,” she said. “We’re very aware of people’s fear and are trying to do what we can to get women to come in for a screening.”

According to a study by J. Frank Wharam, an associate professor at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, and funded by the American Cancer Society, fewer women are getting mammograms. The rates for insured women are down 6-17% among white, Hispanic and Asian women, while black women had a smaller decline.

Rates started dropping after the 2009 United States Preventive Services Task Force announced changes in guidelines for routine screenings, suggesting that women in certain age groups get the test every two years instead of annually. It was controversial, and many doctors recommend yearly tests.

Fear and confusion aren’t the only reason women avoid mammograms. Many women don’t have insurance or the financial means to pay for the testing. The Methodist Hospitals Foundation, Northwest Indiana Breast Cancer Center at Methodist Hospitals and Bear Care, the charitable arm of the Chicago Bears, have formed a partnership to provide free 3-D screening and diagnostic mammograms and/or ultrasounds and biopsies for those meeting financial assistance guidelines.

“Early detection saves lives,” said Dalal, who emphasizes the importance of yearly mammograms. “One in 8 women will develop breast cancer, which is a 12.5% risk. Breast cancer can be cured when detected early. Screening means detecting the cancer before you develop any symptoms. The best tool we have for that at this time is mammography. When performed annually on a consistent basis, mammograms allow radiologists to detect subtle changes in the breast composition, which increases our ability to find a cancer. That is why annual mammography is so crucial.”

To address the fear, Community Healthcare System guides you through the process step by step, Dalal said: “From the second you walk through the door, there will be someone to support you. You can also elect to have same-day results. If you are able to wait for a short period of time, you can be on your way home in no time, having your results in hand. “

Methodist Hospitals also can provide same-day results to the patient’s doctor.

“That helps relieve the stress of waiting,” said Sanders.

“Women often put everyone else's needs in front of their own,” said Dalal. “Although that is an amazing trait, the best way to care for others is to make sure you take care of yourself. That includes getting a screening mammogram every year.”

