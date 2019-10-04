Breast cancer signs

A new lump or mass in the breast is the most common symptom of breast cancer. Though 80% of lumps are benign, if you feel one while doing a self-exam, contact your doctor immediately.

Other symptoms of a potential for breast cancer are:

Nipples that suddenly push in toward your body rather than pointing out

A change in the texture or color of the nipple. Look for a scaly, itchy rash or dimpling that resembles the skin of an orange. The nipple might also turn red or purple.

A change in the color or texture of the skin on your breast

Scaling or flakes

Crusting

Dimpling or puckering, which causes the skin to become textured like an orange peel

Swelling

Redness

Bleeding

Sores that don’t heal

Visible veins in the breast, which can be a sign of increased blood flow to the cancer

Sometimes one breast will grow larger than the other. Look for a sudden change in breast size, or a breast that continues to grow. Any unexpected changes to your breast size warrant a call your doctor.

Pain, though that's present in only about 2-7% percent of women diagnosed with cancer. The pain may start when the lump presses on nearby nerves. Because this type of breast cancer spreads very quickly, it’s important to see your doctor if you have any breast pain.

If you notice any unusual symptoms or unexpected changes in your nipples or breasts, consult your doctor. Mention any family history of cancer, as this may affect your risk level.

Source: Healthline.com