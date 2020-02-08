Region veterinarians go mobile to bring wellness services to large, anxious pets

“A lot of people use it for older dogs that have a hard time leaving the house or injured dogs. At-home euthanasia is also very popular, so they are comfortable in their home environment. It’s more comfortable for the families, for the pets, they can mourn their loss in their own home,” Moffett said.

According to Smith, the in-home veterinary services are popular.

“We probably get at least three or four a week,” she said. “ It’s really all about the pets and what we can do to make the vet experience more enjoyable. If it’s in a home setting that’s great if the owners don’t have the ability to get them in and out of the car.”

Arbor View also offers a pick-up and drop-off service to assist those pet owners who may not be able to easily transport their pet to the animal hospital.

“We just started meeting the needs of what our clients are asking from us and it seems to work out pretty well for everyone,” Smith said.

Though the in-home services are convenient, they have limitations.