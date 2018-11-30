A Dyer pediatric education company has developed an emergency training system the business says will save the lives of kids.
The Scenarios in Seconds kit, made by Pedi-Ed-Trics Emergency Medical Solutions, comes with life-size cardboard cutouts of children's pictures, so emergency responders can become familiar with the sizes of kids of different ages. The product also includes a booklet with 52 emergency scenarios — from the common cold to an amputation — and how to respond to each one.
Scenarios in Seconds recently won the 2018 EMS World Innovation Award at the EMS World Expo in Nashville.
"Whether it's hospitals or paramedics, firefighters, just as a rule people are scared to death of treating really sick kids," said Pedi-Ed-Trics co-owner Scott DeBoer.
"We're trying to take the terror out of pediatrics — that's the moral of the story."
DeBoer and his wife, Lisa, know from experience. Scott is a medevac nurse in Chicago, while Lisa, the company president, is a former medic.
For example, Scott said that when you respond to a vehicle pileup and "you show up and there's bodies all over the expressway," people might not be able to tell you the ages of the victims. And if you don't have kids, you may not know the difference between, say, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old.
For children, medication doses vary by age — and minutely. As do the sizes of devices like breathing tubes and IVs.
"With kids, decimal points really do make a difference — not only to pass high-school algebra but more important, when a life's at stake," Scott said.
He said emergencies concerning minors are more stressful because responders are more used to caring for adults — and because it's children involved.
"When you have a sick kid, your emotions are unbelievably off," he said.
The company designed the kits for agencies like fire and police departments, ambulance services, and hospitals so they can be prepared for emergencies ahead of time. The cardboard cutouts (or "manikids") — which feature youngsters from the DeBoers' church — are to be used during instruction, while the scenario booklet can be brought into the field.
"It's a whole lot better to sweat in training than to bleed in combat," Scott said, using an old military maxim.
Especially when kids are involved.