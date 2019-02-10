Aidan Davenport can't wait to go swimming again, to eat Red Lobster and Doritos, to attend school full time.
The Schererville 10-year-old should be able to do those things soon.
Thanks to his mom.
Marcie Davenport donated Aidan a kidney last week, more than two years after he went into renal failure.
He's recuperating at Lurie Children's Hospital in downtown Chicago, his mother by his side.
"Good," he said by phone late last week when asked how he was doing.
Aidan, a fourth-grader at Protsman Elementary School in Dyer, was born with prune belly syndrome, a rare birth defect where babies — mostly males — are born with a lack of abdominal muscles, causing wrinkly or prune-like skin on the stomach.
He had to have his stomach reconstructed. He would get bad urological infections. He was hospitalized more than 100 times.
In October 2016, his kidneys failed, due to kidney reflux, where urine backs up into those organs. He had to do dialysis four to five times a week — and in Chicago, to boot, because Northwest Indiana doesn't have any pediatric dialysis centers.
You wouldn't know any of this from looking at him. Unless you saw him with his shirt off. "He has awesome scars, battle scars," said Marcie, 37, a machinist for Ford.
"That's all he's ever really known," she said. "He takes it really well. He has his moments, 'why did this happen to me' moments. That's few and far between."
He still was doing karate a few days before his transplant. He likes "Fortnite," playing with his friends, watching YouTube. He enjoys gym class and baseball; he's a Cubs fan.
"We try not to limit him on anything," Marcie said.
The only things he couldn't do were swim and shower — because of the dialysis port in his chest — and foods with a lot of salt or potassium because he had to be on a renal diet. "He's probably only had two or three hot dogs the past 2 1/2 years," his mom said. And he could only go to school once or twice a week; he had to be tutored the rest of the time.
In need of a kidney, Aidan's father, Steve, wanted to donate, but was ruled out for health reasons. Marcie got tested and was a match.
"We're both really excited," she told The Times a few days before the transplant. "The anticipation makes me kind of nervous. Aidan's a little bit nervous. Because I've always been there before for surgeries, and I won't be there this time obviously. I think we're mostly just really excited."
"I'm excited and nervous," Aidan said.
He added, of his mom: "It's the best thing she's ever done for me."
"I'm very proud of her," said her other son, Maddox, 12. "I'm very honored. She takes care of us, and Aidan at the same time. I'm very excited for her."
For the operation, which took place Monday morning, his mom had her kidney taken out at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, then he had it put in at Lurie. The two hospitals are physically connected.
"Everything went as planned, if not better," Marcie said late last week. "The kidney was working immediately in Aidan, before they even sewed him up."
Mother and son were reunited the next day, in Aidan's hospital room. Since then, he has been slowly rehabbing and could be home as soon as this week.
The parent is the donor in most of the transplants at Lurie, according to Katie Jones, a post-kidney transplant coordinator there.
If the mother or father aren't a match, oftentimes other relatives, friends, teachers or neighbors step forward to donate. If that doesn't happen, the kid has to rely on a deceased donor; in that case, the average wait is six to 12 months.
"This is why it is so important for individuals to let their family members know they wish to be an organ donor so those children who do not have a living donor option are able to still receive a deceased donor kidney transplant," Jones said.
On the day he went into renal failure, he and his father were supposed to go to Red Lobster. Instead, Aidan was transported to University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
"He never got to go to Red Lobster," his mom said. "He's still waiting."
He might not have to wait much longer. Thanks to her.