EAST CHICAGO — We often think about our heart health, our dental health and even our mental health. But about bone health?
Many people don't consider it until it's too late and they're on the floor, writhing in pain from a broken bone.
There is, it turns out, a test for that.
I took a bone density screening the other day at St. Catherine Hospital, which offers them, for free, every other month.
While, as a guy in his 30s I'm not the target audience for these tests, which determine whether a person might have osteoporosis, the results were eye-opening nonetheless. Osteoporosis, or "porous bone," occurs when a person's bone mass is so weak that he or she is at an increased risk of fracture.
"It just takes a minute," radiology technician Nadia Mendez said as she led me back to an exam room. "It's not an X-ray. It's an ultrasound of the heel."
She had me take the sock and shoe off one foot, which I put into a white ultrasound machine. Moments later, it spit out the results. It said I had low bone mass.
I was a little shocked. I had expected to pass the tests with flying colors. But the more I researched bone density the more I understood why I likely got the score I did.
The T score rates your bone mass compared to a healthy young person. So a low rating is not necessarily an indication of some underlying disease but rather shows what kind of lifestyle you've been living.
I haven't been exercising or eating as well as I could have been lately, so it's probably not surprising that I had a low T score. Bone density, you might say, is a lens to your overall health.
It's one of those periodic reminders — becoming easily winded or feeling sluggish might be others — that it's time to get your butt in gear and show up at the gym and eat more of those leafy greens.
Had, say, I been twice my age or my score indicated possible osteoporosis, it would have probably been time for further testing and possibly treatment.
In those cases, I might have next had a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, or DEXA, scan, a more accurate (and expensive) way to diagnose osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis, which does not come with symptoms, affects an estimated 54 million Americans and causes about 1 in 2 women and 1 in 4 men over the age of 50 to break a bone, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.
However, as a man, I might never have gotten the initial bone density test in the first place. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends osteoporosis screening for women who are at least 65 years old or postmenopausal and at an increased risk for the disease. The organization says there's insufficient evidence on the harms and benefits of the testing for men.
Dr. Michael Mirochna, a family physician in Valparaiso, said that when you screen people outside of those guidelines "you wind up with data you don't really know what to do with it and then you feel obligated to work it up when it is unlikely necessary."
"The money generated on the scans and drugs was so good 20 years or so ago, many docs were putting the machines into their offices to generate revenue," he said.
Dr. Natalie Sessions, a rheumatologist with Community Healthcare System, said a "typical patient I would see with osteoporosis is a thin white female."
But she said the tests are also a good idea for people with a previous fragility fracture, which is one that happens with minimal trauma, or conditions that put them at risk of bone-thinning, such as hypothyroidism or rheumatoid arthritis.
"Ideally, if we can diagnose you with thin bones before they fracture and reduce their risk of fracture, that's the best-case scenario," she said. "Once someone has a fracture, one, you have pain associated with the fracture, you may require surgery, and the best case scenario is you get back to the functionality you had before the fracture, but not always."
If someone is diagnosed with osteoporosis, Sessions said she advises them on lifestyle changes, rules out underlying health conditions and, if necessary, prescribes medication, namely bisphosphonates.
The lifestyle modifications might include quitting smoking, limiting alcohol use, doing weight-bearing exercises like brisk walking or resistance training, and increasing calcium intake, preferably through food, like dairy products, almond milk, coconut milk, greens and sardines.
"You really want to focus on overall health," Sessions said.
After my test, rather than going to see a costly specialist or getting more screening I probably don't need, I'm going to take that advice.