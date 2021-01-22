Special freezers put Community Hospital out front with COVID vaccine

Tucked away at Community Hospital in Munster is a freezer that is playing a critical role in the battle against COVID-19.

At the end of 2020, Community was chosen as a pilot site based on its ability to store the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart, must be stored in a freezer that reaches temperatures between -60 and -80 degrees Celsius.

Through an initial phase of distributing the vaccine, Community Hospital is responsible for vaccinating not only the hospital’s staff, but health care personnel throughout Northwest Indiana as well.

Although there are security measures in place around the freezer and in the hospital pharmacies where medications are stored, the hospital offered a glimpse at how this unique freezer ensures COVID-19 vaccine vials remain within required temperatures.

Elizabeth Clements, Community Hospital director of pharmacy, says the hospital received the freezer two weeks before the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered — around Dec. 1 with the first vaccine administered Dec. 15.

“The freezer was purchased specifically for the Pfizer vaccine,” she said. “We do not store other medications at this low temperature.”