Special freezers put Community Hospital out front with COVID vaccine

Tucked away at Community Hospital in Munster is a freezer that is playing a critical role in the battle against COVID-19.
At the end of 2020, Community was chosen as a pilot site based on its ability to store the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart, must be stored in a freezer that reaches temperatures between -60 and -80 degrees Celsius.
Through an initial phase of distributing the vaccine, Community Hospital is responsible for vaccinating not only the hospital’s staff, but health care personnel throughout Northwest Indiana as well.
Although there are security measures in place around the freezer and in the hospital pharmacies where medications are stored, the hospital offered a glimpse at how this unique freezer ensures COVID-19 vaccine vials remain within required temperatures.
Elizabeth Clements, Community Hospital director of pharmacy, says the hospital received the freezer two weeks before the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered — around Dec. 1 with the first vaccine administered Dec. 15.
“The freezer was purchased specifically for the Pfizer vaccine,” she said. “We do not store other medications at this low temperature.”
The full-size upright freezer features a large locking door. Inside, it's split into four bins.
“Each of those bins has separate doors to better maintain temperature in the other slots when accessing one,” Clements said.
Because of its extremely low temperatures, health care workers who remove the vaccine vials from the freezer must wear special gloves. From the freezer, the vaccine iis moved to a workstation before it is distributed.
“Portable vaccine workstations keep all the personal protective equipment that the health care workers distributing the vaccine need and the vaccine doses together,” Clements said. “Pharmacists draw doses from the vials and label the syringes in the hospital pharmacy and then store them in the workstation’s refrigerator for the maximum six hours.”
The workstation is then transported to and housed in Community Hospital’s Vaccine Clinic.
Although the freezer initially will be used to store vaccine vials exclusively, eventually, Central Laboratory technicians can store specimens in it, Clements said.
The hospital also acquired a back-up freezer for the ultra-low freezer in case of maintenance issues.
“Community Hospital has another freezer for the Moderna vaccine when that is released and we receive shipments,” Clements said in December.