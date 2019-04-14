Everyone has to go but not everyone can easily. Though not considered topics for polite conversation, constipation and other bowel-related issues are common sources of discomfort and distress.
One in 6 Americans experiences constipation, which can lead to complications including bloating and hemorrhoids, according to a study by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
People often turn to dietary changes and medications to ease bowel problems, but the answer may lie in changing how we sit when we have to go.
The design of the modern toilet used in Western countries runs counter to how people have historically relieved themselves. “Prior to the development of the flushable toilet in 1596, most people squatted to defecate,” says Dr. Mark Fesenmyer, a gastroenterologist affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, with offices in Hobart, Merrillville and Valparaiso. “Many people throughout the world still squat to defecate.”
Fesenmyer explains that sitting on a traditional toilet creates a bend in the rectum, exacerbating the straining associated with irregularity issues. Straining increases the likelihood of developing hemorrhoids, with symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to extreme pain, and surgery is sometimes needed.
Squatting straightens the angle of the rectum, reducing strain. To help patients with bowel-related issues aggravated by straining, some doctors recommend the use of a toilet stool such as the Squatty Potty, Nature’s Platform or Lillipad Squatting Platform. A toilet stool helps because propping one’s feet on the device while sitting on the toilet creates a more comfortable, squatting position by elevating the knees above the hips.
In the recent study of 52 healthy volunteers by Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, 90 percent of participants said they experienced less straining and 71 percent reported taking less time to defecate. Two-thirds of participants said they would continue to use toilet stools after completion of the study, published in March in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology.
Children, too, can benefit from toilet stools because constipation is common among them.
Dr. Samuel Khairkar, a Franciscan Physician Network pediatrician with offices in Crown Point and Merrillville, says toilet stools are helpful for children who suffer from intermittent hard stools, have toilet aversion issues typically seen during potty training, or who spend too much time on the toilet. He noted that an article written 90 years ago by a prominent physiologist suggested that toilet manufacturers design the toilet seat to slope down in the back.
Though toilet stools are beneficial for people of all ages with and without bowel-related issues, Fesenmyer stresses that proper diet, fluid intake and exercise are still key to ensuring regularity and reduce the likelihood of developing complications such as hemorrhoids.
Medical conditions including diabetes and thyroid disease can hurt bowel function. Bowel abnormalities can be signs of serious health problems.
“Patients with a sudden change in their bowel habits, blood in the stool, a change in the shape or size of their stool, or pain with defecation should be evaluated by a physician,” he says.