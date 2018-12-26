SCHERERVILLE — The sound of squeaking sneakers and the smell of popcorn filled the gym. Middle-school girls gossiped in the stands. Moms and dads cheered on their sons, who zigged and zagged up and down the hardwood floor.
At first glance, it was just another late-fall, junior-high basketball game in middle America. But for Bruce Runkle, the occasion was "miraculous."
Almost a year earlier, doctors told him he'd never be on the court again.
He made it his goal to prove them wrong.
They were.
Wearing a zebra-colored shirt, a whistle in his mouth, the 65-year-old referee strode along the sidelines at Hammond Baptist, keeping up with kids more than five decades his junior.
"Life throws things before you — you have to deal with it," said Runkle, who bears a resemblance to Clint Eastwood, with a similarly hard-to-ruffle vibe. "I was blessed to get back right back into this"
Just after New Year's 2018, it didn't look like that would happen. Vacationing with his wife in Florida, Runkle woke up early one morning with severe back pain. They drove 45 minutes, through the rain, to the nearest hospital.
The staff there thought it was a muscle spasm and treated him accordingly.
After they gave him an electrocardiogram, though, a nurse screamed: "Heart attack!"
His widowmaker artery was completely blocked in two places. A doctor implanted a stent to open it up. Runkle was told he'd need open heart surgery.
He and his wife didn't like that answer.
How could he go from seemingly healthy just a month prior — running up and down the court with wannabee Steph Currys for 20 games in two weeks — to needing his chest carved open?
The Schererville couple cut their trip short and flew home, so Runkle could see a cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his general doctor works.
He received a battery of tests before getting the good news: The physicians were confident, because of their experience and advances in technology, that they could repair his heart with more stents rather than open-heart surgery. This would be less invasive and would allow for a faster recovery.
He was relieved. But would he still be able to referee? That was up to him.
Runkle, who worked for the railroad, had dealt with loss before. His first wife died at age 48 from a heart condition; a son died at 33. So Runkle could have handled not being able to referee.
But it's been a part of his life since 1980, when he got into it as a way to be around his favorite sports of softball and basketball, while getting paid. He has refereed for men's leagues, church leagues, Christian schools, public schools.
He also likes the idea of officiating, he said: making sure sports are "fair and equitable for all kids."
"I try and do my little part," the grandfather of 11 said.
After the surgery, he did cardiac rehab at Community Hospital. He also walked 5 to 7 miles a day.
"The heart's a muscle like any other," he said. "I worked hard. I wanted to get back to a normal life."
Rather than waiting to hear from the doctor about his recovery, Runkle went by how he felt. And by early November, he felt ready to call fouls and double-dribbles and traveling violations — at least with slower-footed kids.
He asked to officiate elementary-school games at first. He worked his way up to middle school, then junior varsity. Finally, in early December, he refereed his first varsity game. He and his wife cried together.
"He came in very anxious, very nervous about his prospects for a normal life and dying suddenly and being crippled by this," said Dr. Mark Ricciardi, a cardiologist at Northwestern. "Now he's almost boastful of how great he's doing."
He is also looking forward to returning to Florida with his wife next month.
"To be here speaking to you is a miracle," Runkle said, in the cold referee chambers of Hammond Baptist on a recent Tuesday night, with the calm demeanor of someone who's gotten a second chance. "And I get more time to be retired."