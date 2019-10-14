Coming Together for Camden

BENEFIT: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Casa Maria Banquets, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer

The event will feature food, a cash bar, live music by the Gina Glocksen Band, entertainment for children (face-painting and glitter tattoos), raffle baskets, a silent auction, wine pull, bake sale and crafts.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Search for "Coming Together for Camden."

SHIRTS: To purchase Coming Together for Camden shirts, go to bonfire.com/coming-together-for-camden.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER: To donate online, visit GoFundMe.com and search "Coming Together for Camden."