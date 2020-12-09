Stick to bites of plain meats and veggies when sharing your holiday feast

As people sit down for their holiday feasts, even in this era of abbreviated guest lists, there’s a temptation to share food with our four-legged companions. Especially when they look up at us with those soulful stares, as if to say, “I’ve been a good doggie, haven’t I? We’re friends, aren’t we? You love me, right?”
Anyone who’s been around pets for any length of time has seen that look and know how hard it is to resist — but resist we must, because people food isn’t always healthy, or even safe, for pets.
“It’s never really a good idea to give table food to pets, because a lot of foods can be dangerous to them,” said Jessica Zenawick, a member of the Bevlab Animal Hospital staff, who frequently fields calls from people concerned about what their pets have eaten.
“I suppose it depends on the pet. Some dogs have sensitive digestive systems and some dogs are food vacuums,” said Dr. Kathryn Standiford, an associate veterinarian on staff at the Michigan City Animal Hospital. “Green beans, usually, are fine. Actually, I like to add green beans to the diet of dogs that need to lose weight. You want to be sure they’re plain — not a lot of salt or seasonings, or swimming in sauces.
“You need to be especially careful of things like onions and garlic, which are toxic to dogs,” Standiford said. “They can lead to anemias. It’s usually from chronic use, but some dogs can react to consuming a small amount.
“No raisins or grapes,” she said, “they can lead to kidney failure. No dark chocolate or baking chocolate. Macadamia nuts aren’t good. Anything that can be a choking hazard should be avoided.”
Standiford said that a small amount of plain turkey should be OK for dogs, “canned pumpkin or plain sweet potatoes are OK.”
She also warned that people should be careful with their trash, to be sure pets don’t help themselves to “leftovers,” such as bones or food that isn’t safe for them.
Zenawick said that “anything dessert-wise wouldn’t be good — lots of creams and sugars and that’s not healthy. Even something like pumpkin pie, because of the seasonings — are a worry.”
While cats don’t generally show interest in human food, Standiford’s advice to try to share Christmas dinner with them is “stick with meats — unseasoned turkey without the skin. Most of the time they’ll turn their noses up at the offer.”
Pets also can turn some unusual and harmful things into a meal particularly at this time of year.
“Be careful of wrapping paper, ribbons and tinsel,” Standiford said. “Some holiday plants, like poinsettias, mistletoe and holly can lead to health problems. Mistletoe can even lead to arrhythmia, which is a very serious heart condition.
“Lily plants are poisonous to cats — some lilies are toxic and some aren’t, so usually it’s just safer to avoid them,” she said.
“If you have any concerns,” Standiford said, “... ask your vet, and they can guide you. The ASPCA has a great website with a lot of holiday household advice too.”
The ASPCA’s holiday safety tips can be found at www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/holiday-safety-tips.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!