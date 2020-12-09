Stick to bites of plain meats and veggies when sharing your holiday feast

As people sit down for their holiday feasts, even in this era of abbreviated guest lists, there’s a temptation to share food with our four-legged companions. Especially when they look up at us with those soulful stares, as if to say, “I’ve been a good doggie, haven’t I? We’re friends, aren’t we? You love me, right?”

Anyone who’s been around pets for any length of time has seen that look and know how hard it is to resist — but resist we must, because people food isn’t always healthy, or even safe, for pets.

“It’s never really a good idea to give table food to pets, because a lot of foods can be dangerous to them,” said Jessica Zenawick, a member of the Bevlab Animal Hospital staff, who frequently fields calls from people concerned about what their pets have eaten.

“I suppose it depends on the pet. Some dogs have sensitive digestive systems and some dogs are food vacuums,” said Dr. Kathryn Standiford, an associate veterinarian on staff at the Michigan City Animal Hospital. “Green beans, usually, are fine. Actually, I like to add green beans to the diet of dogs that need to lose weight. You want to be sure they’re plain — not a lot of salt or seasonings, or swimming in sauces.