Targeting childhood trauma through deep public data dives

The dashboards initially were only planned to be available to select staff members within the Franciscan Health system, but Hill-Johnson decided to make the data available nationally instead.

“Democratizing data is so important to public health because communities can’t come up with solutions if they don’t know the problems," Hill-Johnson said.

Flood says the partnership with Franciscan has been “incredibly valuable” as their organization learns from Franciscan’s work with communities.

“It informs how we present the data and what data would be useful, so it creates a really nice learning loop that’s really important to us as well,” Flood said.

According to Flood, the dashboards have been used by everyone from high school students to chief informatics officers in state-level organizations.

“We’re really proud of the fact that the data is accessible by such a wide range of people, including those working to improve health within their community,” she said.

