People often find they shed strands of hair daily.
The locks can show up in combs, brushes and other hair accessories.
Though the American Academy of Dermatology says it's normal to lose about 50 to 100 hairs daily, hair loss can become more significant — and frustrating.
There are things you can do.
Hair loss has plenty of causes, noted Dr. Karen Jordan, a dermatologist with Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, Munster, Valparaiso and Whiting.
The most common is heredity, also known as male-pattern baldness and female-pattern baldness.
According to the AAD, hereditary hair loss affects about 80 million men and women in the U.S.
An early indication of male-pattern baldness is receding hair in the front of the head, Jordan said. Women with hereditary hair loss often first notice a thinning of hair in the middle of the scalp.
Other causes include stress, thyroid disease, iron deficiency, giving birth, rapid weight loss, and some medications and illnesses.
“There are tons of reasons,” Jordan said.
Certain hairstyles also can be a factor.
Jordan said tight braids or weaves that pull on the hair can cause traction, which can result in people losing hair.
Anyone concerned about hair loss can visit a dermatologist who can help determine what is causing the problem and potential ways to address it.
“There are effective treatments,” Jordan said.
For men, a pill called Finasteride can be prescribed. Jordan said it can stop hair loss, making it one of the most effective treatments when male-pattern baldness is caught early.
The AAD indicates Finasteride can slow hair loss in about 88 percent of men who take it and help promote regrowth of hair in about 66 percent.
Finasteride is available only to men.
Jordan said topical treatments that work well with men and women include Minoxidil, which can prevent hair from thinning and help it regrow when applied to the scalp.
According to WebMD.com, Minoxidil works in two out of three men, with the best results in those younger than 40. It notes, however, that a man must keep applying Minoxidil to maintain hair growth, and hair loss can become more rapid when a man stops using it.
For those further along in baldness, a hair transplant is an option.
Jordan said the surgical procedure involves moving a patient's hair from one are of the scalp to another. Healthline.com notes that 10 to 80 percent of transplanted hair will fully grow back about three to four months after the procedure.