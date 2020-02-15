The Times is looking for Northwest Indiana's best nurses

Nursing is a demanding profession with more skills and challenges than ever before. Nursing professionals do far more than most people imagine — and their impact is enormous.

Join The Times Media Co. in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign and awards ceremony honoring the Region's best nurses.

Starting today at nwi.com/nurses, people can nominate a nurse who made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2019.

After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues at a nursing awards event — Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — April 28 in Hobart. Additionally, there will be one reader’s choice award as voted on by friends, family and staff. The event is presented by Community Healthcare System.

The nurses are awarded a prize and recognized as top caregivers in the community.

