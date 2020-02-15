The Times is looking for Northwest Indiana's best nurses

Nursing is a demanding profession with more skills and challenges than ever before. Nursing professionals do far more than most people imagine — and their impact is enormous.
Join The Times Media Co. in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign and awards ceremony honoring the Region's best nurses.
Starting today at nwi.com/nurses, people can nominate a nurse who made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2019.
After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues at a nursing awards event — Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — April 28 in Hobart. Additionally, there will be one reader’s choice award as voted on by friends, family and staff. The event is presented by Community Healthcare System.
The nurses are awarded a prize and recognized as top caregivers in the community.
The Times Media Co. also will publish a full-color, tabloid special section that will feature the stories of the 10 winning nurses. The section will publish April 29, leading up to National Nurses Week, May 6-12. The stories also will be featured on nwi.com.
The nomination campaign runs through March 9. The voting campaign then takes place March 10-17.
The nurses luncheon event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.
To nominate, upload a picture of a deserving nurse and provide a brief description or story about why he or she deserves to be recognized. Think about:
- Who has inspired you with their comfort, care and skill?
- Who has touched your life, health and family in so many ways?
Join us in celebrating amazing nurses across Northwest Indiana by sharing your story about a nurse who has touched your life.