Nursing is a demanding profession with more skills and challenges than ever before. Nursing professionals do far more than most people imagine — and their impact is enormous.
Join The Times Media Co. in honoring and celebrating nurses throughout the area with a nomination campaign and awards ceremony honoring the Region's best nurses.
Starting today at nwi.com/nurses, people can nominate a nurse who has made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2018.
After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues at the first annual Nursing Awards event May 7 in Hobart. Additionally, there will be one reader’s choice award as voted on by friends, family and staff.
The nurses are awarded a prize and recognized as top caregivers in the community.
In celebration of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, The Times Media Co. will also publish a full-color, tabloid special section that will feature the stories of the 10 winning nurses. The articles will also be featured on nwi.com.
The nomination campaign goes from Feb. 17 to March 17. The voting campaign then takes place March 18-24.
The nurses luncheon event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.
To nominate, upload a picture of a deserving nurse and provide a brief description or story about why he or she deserves to be recognized. Think about:
- Who has inspired you with their comfort, care and skill?
- Who has touched your life, health and family in so many ways?
Join us in celebrating amazing nurses across Northwest Indiana by sharing your story about a nurse who has touched your life.