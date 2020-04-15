There are things men can do to improve the chances of conceiving

Noting that the pituitary gland stimulates sperm production, Levine said using gel or testosterone injections can reduce production. “That will shut the testicles off,” Levine said.

Among the other substances men preparing to help conceive a child should avoid are cigarettes. “Certainly smoking cigarettes has been shown to have an adverse effect on the development of sperm and their motility,” Levine said. Smoking also is “the single most common cause of erectile dysfunction.”

Excessive alcohol consumption also can inhibit sperm production.

Levine said one or two alcoholic drinks each day typically won't create problems. “More than that could have an adverse effect,” he said.

Halpern said the evidence is still coming in, but regular consumption of marijuana can create problems for sperm.

Levine said it isn't certain how much marijuana would be considered too much, but he offered simple advice for men planning a family.

“If you're trying to conceive, it's probably just a good idea to not smoke,” Levine said.

Some lubricants can be harmful to sperm, so couples should check with their physicians to determine the best options.