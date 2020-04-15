There are things men can do to improve the chances of conceiving

When planning to start a family, much of the focus is on how women can prepare their bodies, but there's plenty men should be doing to help conceive a child.
Dr. Laurence Levine, professor of urology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, said many things men can do to improve their general health can also assist in the production of healthy sperm.
“It's always the small stuff first,” Levine said.
Dr. Joshua Halpern, a urologist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, said that includes pretty much anything that's good for the heart, such as cardio exercise.
Obesity can affect sperm production, and proper eating is recommended.
Levine said fatty fried foods and a large amount of red meat are “probably not a good thing.” Instead, men should eat a healthy diet with vegetables and fruits.
Though there's no consensus on supplements that men can take to improve fertility, Levine suggested taking ubiquinol, a cellular energy booster, and Halpern indicated fish oil could be helpful.
When considering a supplement, men should check with their doctors.
Though Levine said “sperm love” testosterone in terms of development, testosterone supplements aren't recommended.
Noting that the pituitary gland stimulates sperm production, Levine said using gel or testosterone injections can reduce production. “That will shut the testicles off,” Levine said.
Among the other substances men preparing to help conceive a child should avoid are cigarettes. “Certainly smoking cigarettes has been shown to have an adverse effect on the development of sperm and their motility,” Levine said. Smoking also is “the single most common cause of erectile dysfunction.”
Excessive alcohol consumption also can inhibit sperm production.
Levine said one or two alcoholic drinks each day typically won't create problems. “More than that could have an adverse effect,” he said.
Halpern said the evidence is still coming in, but regular consumption of marijuana can create problems for sperm.
Levine said it isn't certain how much marijuana would be considered too much, but he offered simple advice for men planning a family.
“If you're trying to conceive, it's probably just a good idea to not smoke,” Levine said.
Some lubricants can be harmful to sperm, so couples should check with their physicians to determine the best options.
Halpern said men also should stay away from “wet heat exposure,” including in saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs.
Levine said the scrotum stays slightly cooler than the body and activities that significantly increase scrotal temperature can reduce sperm production.
Halpern said healthy men to needn't visit a urologist before they begin trying to conceive a child.
Couples trying to get pregnant can consider using products including at-home ovulation kits to determine peak fertility periods, Halpern said, and then they can have unprotected intercourse every day or two during that fertile window.
He said men can meet with their urologist if a couple has been trying for about 12 months without getting pregnant, but there's no harm in contacting a physician early on to be proactive, Halpern said.
