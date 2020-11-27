This year, it's especially important to be up-to-date with flu, pneumonia, shingles vaccines

Vaccines are not 100% effective, but they tend to make symptoms of the flu or pneumonia less severe and reduce complications and hospitalization, Majety continues.

“Older adults are likely to get more complications from flu and pneumonia in general,” she says.

It’s important to get an annual influenza vaccine, says Dr. Jennifer Earvolino, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, associate professor in internal medicine at Rush University Chicago and medical director of Earvolino & Associates.

“For individuals older than 65, it is generally recommended they get the vaccine for older adults,” she says. “It has been shown to be more protective than the lower dose version in individuals over the age of 65.”

The pneumonia vaccine is also important in protecting ourselves.

While noting that the guidelines recently have shifted slightly, Earvolino notes that historically it’s recommended all seniors get a dose of PCV13 at age 65 followed by the second pneumonia vaccine, the PPSV23.