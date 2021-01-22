 Skip to main content
Times correspondent working through the trials of having COVID
Times correspondent working through the trials of having COVID

At this point in the pandemic, nearly everyone knows someone who has experienced COVID — if not a close friend, co-worker or family member, at least a casual acquaintance or friend of a friend. Some of us may know a handful or a long list. And unfortunately, some of us know a person who has died from COVID-19's complications.

I’m one of those who has had the virus. I’m an example of how you can be super careful and still get it. And how despite not being in advanced age category, you can really be knocked down hard. And how it might not be something that leaves its mark in lingering symptoms weeks later.

The first real bad effect I had was Nov. 2, when I developed a bad headache. I chalked it up to election day stress and hoped it would go away the following day when we had a clear winner of who our next president would be. The next day we still weren’t any closer to knowing for sure who won the election and the headache didn’t go away. It got worse. Much worse. It was so bad that I couldn’t open my eyes. Any bit of light was excruciating, as was any sound. I spent most of the day in my dark, quiet bedroom taking Tylenol around the clock with a wet, warm rag across my eyes. With the pain in my head also came nausea.

After the whole ordeal, I thought back and realized my first symptom actually probably showed three days earlier. I woke up Halloween morning and realized I’d slept more than 9 hours and didn’t wake up until 11 a.m. That was very unusual. I usually am up earlier, after a usual 6-7 hours of sleep. The following night I slept even longer. I just felt tired and lazy.

The headache continued for several days, joined by dizziness, muscle aches, weakness, cough, sore throat, congestion, diarrhea, stomach cramps, chills, a slight fever. I also had a loss of appetite and wasn’t eating more than a couple bites a day, but what I was eating didn’t seem to have much taste, which isn't uncommon when you’re congested.

It was on the third day that I thought perhaps it could be more than a migraine and put in a request with my primary care doctor’s office for a referral to be tested. I looked up symptoms on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and had every one, except for loss of smell and shortness of breath at that point. By the time I got a referral to get tested, I was too miserable to leave the house. I was so weak I could barely lift my head off a pillow to get a drink of water or lift my arm to look at my phone.

I recalled a friend telling me that she knew she had it when she grabbed some fresh herbs from her garden this past summer and she couldn’t smell them. I started sniffing lotions, perfume and candles several times a day to see whether there was a scent. When I put a candle to my nose and there was no aroma, I figured I probably had the virus. That same afternoon my husband got a positive confirmation to his test taken for work. If he had it, I knew I had it. It wouldn't be until day 13 that I was tested while in Franciscan Hospital in Munster.

I continued to get worse and scheduled a virtual appointment with my doctor. I did the video call on my phone from my bed. I could barely sit up and open my eyes for the call. When she asked if I had experienced any shortness of breath, I told her I had. She recommended I go to the emergency room.

After that virtual visit, my physician, Dr. Maneka Kaul said: “During the video visit I could see you looked pale and exhausted. You seemed short of breath even talking to me. COVID is a devastating illness which can worsen your condition very quickly from having just flu like symptoms to respiratory failure leading to ICU admission.”

I was hesitant to report that for a couple days it had felt like someone had laid a brick on my chest and I was getting winded just walking across the room. The thought crossed my mind that if I was admitted to the hospital, there was a chance I may not come home.

At the ER, the doctor advised me that I had pneumonia and said they’d treat me and send me home. I suspect that may have been because there were no beds available. A few hours later after getting antibiotics and steroids through an IV and a shot of blood thinner into a my stomach, a nurse came in and said they’d move me to a room and started oxygen. I soon heard music in the hallway and the song "Fight Song" played. I had seen on television that they were playing it to celebrate when a COVID patient was being released from the hospital. When I heard that play, I thought to myself, 'I guess a bed just opened up for me.' I was there for four days and then went home not feeling a bit better than when I was admitted.

I had a number of other symptoms that ranged from insomnia to extreme hair loss to earaches to toe pain to leg cramps to bloody noses - some perhaps a side effect of medications I was taking or ripple effects from other symptoms. At one point I made a list of all the physical and mental abnormalities I’d experienced during COVID. There were more than 50.

It’s been two months now since my first symptoms arrived. It took at least five weeks for me to have a day where I could say I felt good or somewhat normal. I’m still having shortness of breath when walking for a bit or standing too long in one spot. I haven’t walked more than a half of a block at one time since before COVID appeared. A long or intense conversation leaves me struggling to catch my breath. It’s more difficult to go out and do errands or do shopping in-person because standing in line too long gets me winded and lightheaded and wearing a mask makes it feel worse.

So, I'm spending 99% of my time at home. The times I leave the house are primarily to do curbside pick-ups or drive-thrus where I can stay in the car.  I’m hoping that as time goes on the breathing situation improves and I'm trying very hard to be patient.

I spent the first half of the pandemic so far getting out to forest preserves and other scenic spots in the Region — some days walking up to 4 miles. Now I can’t even walk around the block. And all I can do right now is wait and see what happens and take it day by day. Still, I know I'm one of the lucky ones.

A COVID conversation

Dr. Erik Mikaitis, vice president of Medical Affairs/chief medical officer at Franciscan Health Crown Point, discusses what we've learned about COVID-19. A lightly edited transcript follows:

Q: What are some of the long-term effects for COVID patients?

A: We have seen some patients develop more long-term effects after recovering from an initial COVID infection. Some examples include chronic fatigue, persisting cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, joint pain and sometimes trouble with memory or concentration. It is important to note that these cases tend to be more rare.

Q: What are some symptoms that have been reported to linger  or may become permanent?

A: The most common symptom is shortness of breath, which can persist for weeks or sometimes months and is related to lung or heart damage from the initial infection.

Q: What kind of long-term lung damage are some patients seeing?

A: The inflammation associated with COVID can damage the tiny air sacs in the lungs, leading to the development of scar tissue, which can cause long-term breathing problems. Additionally, the heart can be damaged by the same inflammation, leading to heart muscle injury that may increase the risk of heart failure in the future.

Q: How often do COVID patients have to follow up with their doctors?

A: Follow-up will vary depending on each patient’s clinical course. Those who fully recover from the initial infection can continue to follow up as they did before they had COVID. However, those with chronic symptoms will likely need to follow up more frequently and may need to see additional specialists (cardiology, pulmonology, etc) to help address any lingering issues.

Q: Are subsequent COVID tests or antibodies tests needed once someone has been diagnosed with COVID?

A: Once a patient tests positive, retesting for the infection does not provide much value. The CDC offers guidance on when patients are no longer considered infectious (not able to transmit the disease to others). The test itself may remain positive for up to a month as it tests for pieces of the virus, which can be shed for weeks after a patient is no longer infectious.

If a recovered patient decides to donate plasma, which is being used as a therapy for patients who are acutely infected, their doctor may test for antibodies prior to the donation.

Q: What do you see as the biggest obstacle facing patients after COVID?

A: For patients who recover fully from their initial infection, there haven’t really been many long-term issues identified. Those who develop lingering symptoms, however, may require pulmonary or cardiac rehab for several months to help improve exercise tolerance and reduce the severity of any lingering symptoms.

Q: What is typical recovery time once COVID symptoms occur?

A: It is important to remember that most people recover completely, usually within a few weeks. Rarely, some patients continue to experience lingering symptoms long after recovering from the initial infection. Unfortunately, we do not have much data yet on long-term recovery for the patients who develop more chronic symptoms. We have seen that patients who are at higher risk for a severe infection (advanced age or multiple chronic diseases) tend to have a higher chance of developing longer-term symptoms. Additionally, the severity of the initial infection does not necessarily predict the chance of developing chronic symptoms as there have been cases of patients with a mild infection who develop chronic symptoms.

Given how much is still unknown about the long-term effects of COVID, continued vigilance with social distancing, hand hygiene and masking as well as getting vaccinated once the vaccine becomes more widely available, are critically important.

