Times correspondent working through the trials of having COVID

At this point in the pandemic, nearly everyone knows someone who has experienced COVID — if not a close friend, co-worker or family member, at least a casual acquaintance or friend of a friend. Some of us may know a handful or a long list. And unfortunately, some of us know a person who has died from COVID-19's complications.

I’m one of those who has had the virus. I’m an example of how you can be super careful and still get it. And how despite not being in advanced age category, you can really be knocked down hard. And how it might not be something that leaves its mark in lingering symptoms weeks later.

The first real bad effect I had was Nov. 2, when I developed a bad headache. I chalked it up to election day stress and hoped it would go away the following day when we had a clear winner of who our next president would be. The next day we still weren’t any closer to knowing for sure who won the election and the headache didn’t go away. It got worse. Much worse. It was so bad that I couldn’t open my eyes. Any bit of light was excruciating, as was any sound. I spent most of the day in my dark, quiet bedroom taking Tylenol around the clock with a wet, warm rag across my eyes. With the pain in my head also came nausea.