Top tech for hearing health within reach

The reality of hearing loss can perhaps be one of the most alarming physical changes that a person may experience in his or her lifetime. After all, hearing is one of our cherished senses that enriches our experiences with the people and the world around us.
Consequently, for most people who think they suffer from hearing loss, consulting with a hearing professional is often the first step they will consider, and if their hearing test indicates, they may require hearing aids to help them hear better.
Consulting with an ear, nose and throat doctor
There are certainly many outlets available for people to get hearing aids. However, speaking as an otolaryngologist (ear, nose & throat surgeon), I feel strongly that if you or a loved one are suffering from hearing loss, then consult with an ear, nose and throat doctor as a more complete and comprehensive first step on the road to better hearing.
When an individual notices he or she is having even the slightest difficulty hearing or ear “ringing”, it’s important to be checked by an ear, nose & throat doctor because many hearing problems can be corrected medically in a manner that an audiologist or hearing aid salesperson is not qualified to do.
If you or someone you know has ringing in the ear, ear pain, drainage, excess earwax, hearing loss in only one ear, sudden or rapidly progressive hearing loss or dizziness, it’s especially important to see an ear, nose and throat doctor, as these may be symptoms indicating a medical problem or ear disorder — not simply just age-related hearing loss.
Once an ear, nose and throat surgeon is able to diagnose the problem with your ears, the doctor can help you obtain a comprehensive hearing test and pressure test of the ear if necessary.
The results of a hearing test will indicate the degree of hearing loss, the type of loss and other medical information about your ears and health. There are medical considerations that an ear, nose and throat doctor can discuss in depth with patients when planning a course of action for helping them to hear better.
Hearing-aid technology changing patients' lives
For many patients, that course of action will include a hearing-aid fitting. Hearing-aid technology has advanced rapidly in the last few years. State-of-the-art hearing aids are more effective and easier to use than ever before.
Today’s hearing aids allow users to hear from every direction and in all types of sound environments. These advanced hearing aids are digital, wireless, can connect directly to your smartphone or television via bluetooth and can be as hidden or as visible as you like.
Whether they sit virtually invisible inside the ear canal, or they wrap unnoticeably around the contour of the outer ear, today’s hearing aids offer more options and features than ever before.
In helping patients hear better, a proper hearing aid can change a patient’s quality of life by helping patients remain connected to the world around them and — more importantly — to the ones they love.
A proper diagnosis is essential
While the increase in the wide array of options in technology and prices for hearing aids has been an undeniably positive development for patients, it is important to stress that people need to consider that they may have hearing loss or other ear disorder/pathology and not even be aware of it.
People of all ages experience gradual hearing loss, often due to the natural aging process or long exposure to loud noise. Other causes of hearing loss may include viruses or bacteria, heart conditions or stroke, fluid in the middle ear or behind the ear drum, head injuries, tumors and certain medications.
Oftentimes medical conditions are missed by hearing aid salespersons who simply want to sell hearing aids or hearing amplifiers (NOT hearing aids) to a patient.
Ultimately, any treatment for hearing loss will depend on a patient’s diagnosis and the specific cause of the hearing loss.
An ear, nose and throat physician is the most trained and skilled person to diagnose and provide treatment.
Health insurance may cover it
For older patients, Medicare still does not provide coverage for hearing aids. However, as the benefits of hearing aids have been affirmed by patients and health professionals, more Medicare supplement/replacement and private-payor insurance plans have offered hearing-aid coverage than ever before.
In fact, many patients with Medicare supplements mistakenly believe that they do not have hearing-aid coverage simply because Medicare does not offer coverage.
I recommend that if you have a Medicare replacement/supplement and aren’t sure if you have hearing-aid coverage, check to see if your plan offers it. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Prevention is key
Above all, prevention is the key to maintaining healthy hearing, and I advise patients to treat their ears with the utmost care and wear hearing protection when they will be exposed to noise for an extended period of time.
In addition, patients should consider an annual ear and hearing examination with an ear, nose and throat physician.
Maintaining the health of your ears and your hearing is no less important than any other annual health checkup, such as an eye exam or visit to the dentist.
Dr. Bethany Cataldi is a Northwest Indiana surgeon specializing in Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) and Facial Plastic Surgery. The founder of Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. in Highland, Indiana, Dr. Cataldi performs surgical procedures and treatments for both adults and children, including: sinus and nasal disorders; head and neck cancer; tonsil and adenoid surgery; chronic ear infections; nasal reconstruction; surgical treatment and correction for sleep apnea and snoring; vocal cord surgery & treatment of voice disorders; hearing loss & balance disorders as well as advanced and innovative Facial Plastic Surgery procedures.