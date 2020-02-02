Top tech for hearing health within reach

The reality of hearing loss can perhaps be one of the most alarming physical changes that a person may experience in his or her lifetime. After all, hearing is one of our cherished senses that enriches our experiences with the people and the world around us.

Consequently, for most people who think they suffer from hearing loss, consulting with a hearing professional is often the first step they will consider, and if their hearing test indicates, they may require hearing aids to help them hear better.

Consulting with an ear, nose and throat doctor

There are certainly many outlets available for people to get hearing aids. However, speaking as an otolaryngologist (ear, nose & throat surgeon), I feel strongly that if you or a loved one are suffering from hearing loss, then consult with an ear, nose and throat doctor as a more complete and comprehensive first step on the road to better hearing.

When an individual notices he or she is having even the slightest difficulty hearing or ear “ringing”, it’s important to be checked by an ear, nose & throat doctor because many hearing problems can be corrected medically in a manner that an audiologist or hearing aid salesperson is not qualified to do.