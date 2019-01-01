The last thing Juan DeLeon remembers is people in the catheterization lab joking around while a Backstreet Boys song played.
He woke up to those same people shocking his heart back to life, saying, "Stay with us."
"I can't die," he thought. "I have a 7-year-old at home."
The staff revived the Lansing utility worker, after what he thought was a routine cardiac screening. He spent another week in the hospital before leaving with a vest that would shock his heart if it stopped again.
A few months earlier, the Marine Corps veteran had been a healthy, active guy in his early 40s. What happened?
He eventually found out. It was cardiomyopathy, a disease that weakens the heart muscle — but not before his condition got worse. It got to the point where his wife had to bathe and feed him; he couldn't walk from one end of the room to the other without losing his breath.
It was finally at the fourth hospital he went to for answers — Northwestern Memorial in Chicago — that learned he needed a heart transplant.
On July 29, he got his new ticker.
Back to work and feeling like his old self, he returned to the hospital in December to celebrate Northwestern setting an Illinois record for heart transplants in a year. He was one of two Region residents who were part of the group of 54 (the hospital has done two more since then).
"It just takes everybody's support to carry you through, even the doctors and nurses. I just had so much great help around me, it was unbelievable," said the other Region transplant recipient, 70-year-old Willie Brown, of Merrillville.
Northwestern officials said the hospital set the record in part because of the the increased need for transplants and a bump in the number of donors.
"Heart failure and heart disease strike a lot of people," said Dr. Duc Thinh Pham, surgical director of the transplant program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
"As a medical field, not only in cardiology and heart surgery, but in general practice, people are recognizing that these patients have options other than medications."
A common condition
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 600,000 Americans a year. Those deaths, however, on the decline.
"Despite that, we're seeing more and more heart failure, because people are living longer with heart disease instead of dying from it," said Dr. Allen Anderson, medical director of the Center for Heart Failure at Northwestern Memorial Hospital's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute.
While treatments and prevention are getting better, many patients still require transplants: At least 5,000 Americans are on the waiting list every year; as many as a quarter of people die on it, Anderson said.
But more than 2,000 patients get the transplants annually in the U.S. And because of better anti-rejection drugs, the outcomes are better than ever, Anderson said.
"It's the best thing we have for many people, and it works," he said.
Ninety to 95 percent of transplant recipients live past the first year, and about two-thirds make it to 10 years and beyond, Pham said.
And he noted that transplants may become less necessary in the future, as technologies like stem-cell treatment and mechanical heart devices advance.
Some causes rare
The reasons individuals need new hearts vary.
Take Brown.
A retired steelworker, he lived a healthy life, until 2016, when his ankles and torso began to swell. He spent nearly a month in the hospital, where his heart failed.
"They felt like if I would have had a heart attack and didn't get emergency help soon, I wouldn't have made it," he said.
He was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare, particularly deadly disease where an abnormal protein fills up in the body. The genetic condition most commonly affects African-Americans.
He went on the waiting list for a transplant. Six days later, on Father's Day, he got his new heart.
"I was blessed," said Brown, an Army veteran who has three kids and three grandchildren.
A half a year after surgery, he continues to do cardiac rehab, build strength and put back on the weight he lost during his illness.
A scary time
"It seemed like it came out of nowhere," DeLeon said of his cardiac condition. "It went downhill fast. It's been smooth sailing ever since. I feel strong, I feel normal, I feel happy to be back on the grind. It's a second chance at life.
Before his heart transplant, he hadn't been able to take a deep breath for months, so he was ready for the surgery.
Still, he was nervous.
"I was worried I wouldn't wake up and not notice the difference," he said.
But he woke up. And took a deep breath.
— Times staff writer Kale Wilk contributed to this report.