Two Valparaiso women say they've both experienced loved ones getting substandard treatment in long-term care facilities. They felt powerless.
They're taking that power back.
Debbie Bouche and Pam Rogalski have started an organization, Angel Long Term Care Advocacy, dedicated to improving nursing and assisted-living care in the state.
"People are living longer, and more of us are going to need a long-term care facility one way or the other," said Bouche, who is 55 and has worked in banking and real estate.
"Everybody knows there's a problem with long-term care as far as the quality, but it's such a big animal people are afraid to take it on. We're trying to start one little thing at a time."
The group had its first long-term care forum two years ago, attended by a local state senator and about 40 concerned citizens, and is holding its second meeting October in Valparaiso.
Bouche says Indiana does particularly poor in caring for its elderly. She pointed to a 2017 AARP study that ranked the state worst in the nation for long-term care. And this comes at a time when the American population is getting older, with 10,000 people in the U.S. turning 65 every day.
For Bouche and Rogalski, it's personal.
Bouche said her 91-year-old mother died seven weeks after hitting her head at a nursing home. She said state and local agencies investigated, but could not prove wrongdoing. Attorney groups wouldn't take on her case because they didn't believe the settlement would be worth it, she said.
So she became an advocate.
"From that point on, I have been trying to find people with common stories and see what we can do to improve the care provided at nursing homes," she said.
"It's sad that when you make it to that point in your life the care is not very good."
So far, the group has been trying to implement measures to register nursing homes being investigated for unexplained injuries and improve staff-to-patient ratios and employee pay.
They also want to institute a volunteer program at local nursing homes, modeled after one at a Region hospice agency, so nurses and nursing assistants can spend more time on patient care.
Even before Bouche's mother's fall, Bouche and her siblings had seemingly constant issues with their mom's long-term care. Bouche said nursing staff once dropped her mother while transferring her from a recliner to a wheelchair, breaking both of her knees.
"Before my mom was in there, you'd hear these stories. Not until we were actually living it did I realize that there needs to be improvements," Bouche said, calling long-term care personnel "understaffed, underpaid, overworked."
Rogalski's mom has been in three facilities since having a stroke in 2015. Rogalski, a 61-year-old retiree, said her mother has been dropped, made to wait more than a half hour to be taken to the bathroom and had her foot dragged under a wheelchair.
She doesn't blame employees, who take the brunt of complaints from residents; she puts the responsibility on the owners who she says aren't adequately staffing the places and training workers.
“More and more long-term care facilities are owned by corporations. Profit is the No. 1 one corporate goal with what appears to be little concern for residents or employees," she said. "I believe many individual facilities do the best they can with the hand they are dealt. This is why we need to band together and affect positive legislative change, and why we are hoping for a good turnout in October.”
She believes this is an industrywide problem not unique to one facility.
"At all ages, we need to start paying attention, because at some point everyone or their loved one is going to end up (in long-term care)," she said. "And once you get there it's going to be too late."