Understanding successful birth control for men

The vasectomy procedure is the most successful form of birth control for men.

Let’s start with the basics.

Anatomy

The testicle resides in the scrotum and produces testosterone and sperm. The sperm from the testicle matures in a structure called the epididymis that is attached to the testicle.

The vas deferens is a tubular structure that brings the mature sperm from the epididymis to the urethra. It runs from the scrotum, through the groin and into the pelvis. It joins the glands where seminal fluid is produced.

These structures empty into the urethra. Sperm is only 2% of the fluid that comes out with ejaculation. The rest is seminal fluid.

Takeaway message: The procedure eliminates sperm from the ejaculated fluid. The amount of fluid remains essentially unchanged. Nothing about the procedure affects erections, testosterone levels, orgasm or sexual desire.

Procedure

