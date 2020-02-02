Understanding successful birth control for men

The vasectomy procedure is the most successful form of birth control for men.
Let’s start with the basics.
Anatomy
The testicle resides in the scrotum and produces testosterone and sperm. The sperm from the testicle matures in a structure called the epididymis that is attached to the testicle.
The vas deferens is a tubular structure that brings the mature sperm from the epididymis to the urethra. It runs from the scrotum, through the groin and into the pelvis. It joins the glands where seminal fluid is produced.
These structures empty into the urethra. Sperm is only 2% of the fluid that comes out with ejaculation. The rest is seminal fluid.
Takeaway message: The procedure eliminates sperm from the ejaculated fluid. The amount of fluid remains essentially unchanged. Nothing about the procedure affects erections, testosterone levels, orgasm or sexual desire.
Procedure
The procedure is done through either a small incision or a tiny puncture (no-scalpel technique) in the scrotum after a numbing medication is given. The vas deferens is located, isolated and then cut. Various techniques are then used to keep the ends of the vas deferens apart. These include any combination of the following: removal of a small segment of vas, cautery, clips, suture or tissue interposition.
Once this is done, the scrotum is either closed with suture or allowed to close naturally (if a tiny puncture used). Instructions are given on care both before and after the procedure.
Takeaway message: The procedure is quick (about 20-30 minutes), can easily be done with a numbing medication and the patient returns to normal activity in a week or less.
Results
Healing time is usually 48 hours. Vigorous activity and intercourse may be resumed per the doctor’s instructions.
Time to sterility is 72 days and confirmed by a follow-up semen analysis. The failure rate is 1 in 2,000.
At Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana, we have physicians that have performed thousands of vasectomies.
We offer traditional and no-scalpel techniques. As urologists, we are trained to evaluate and treat even the most complex of cases. We stay current on recommended techniques for success of the procedure and minimizing discomfort for our patients.
We would be happy to evaluate any patient for the procedure and discuss whether this is right for you.
