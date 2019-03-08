When Elena Darnell was born three weeks early, on Nov. 27, her esophagus and small intestines weren't connected to her stomach.
Luckily, she was in the right place. Fetal and neonatal specialists at University of Chicago Medicine were on hand to bring her into the world safely.
"We wanted to give her the best chance at healing," said her mother, Jessica Darnell, 23, a hairstylist from Lowell.
"This is a teaching hospital, It's nice to see the doctors that are taking care of your case and teaching the medical students that are eventually going to be doctors."
UChicago Medicine has been expanding its services for pregnant women and newborns in Northwest Indiana. The Chicago-based hospital system has OB-GYN physicians who specialize in high-risk pregnancies at its Schererville location, and a variety of pediatric specialists at its office in Merrillville.
UChicago Medicine also has doctors who help with deliveries and treating newborns at Community Hospital in Munster.
These types of specialists are generally unavailable outside an academic medical center, which Northwest Indiana lacks.
"It's an opportunity for us to organize a coordinated-care effort for patients who are dealing with babies that have been found to have an abnormality," said Dr. Julia Bregand-White, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with UChicago Medicine.
UChicago Medicine started its Fetal and Neonatal Care Center program in October and since has treated about 90 patients, roughly a quarter from Northwest Indiana.
Women who are suspected to have dangerous pregnancies are connected with Amy Cuevas, a neonatal care coordinator based in Hyde Park. They can get high-risk ultrasounds in Schererville or Munster, and deliver at Munster or the South Side of Chicago.
"You can imagine it's scary and overwhelming. But they have Amy as that navigator, a constant familiar face they can check in with and help them understand things," Bregand-White said. That includes setting up appointments and obtaining medical records.
"Most of the focus is characterizing what's going on and preparing the family and provider so the best outcome can happen: the timing of the delivery, the location of the delivery," she said.
After mom gives birth, the baby can be cared for at UChicago Medicine's outpatient office in Merrillville, which has been adding pediatric specialists such as surgeons, cardiologists and urologists.
More Region patients could be cared for at the Chicago campus if the state Legislature passes a bill requiring Indiana Medicaid to pay the same rate there as it does at an Indianapolis children's hospital. Because of the discrepancy, many Northwest Indiana kids have had to go to the state capital for care instead of nearby Chicago.
UChicago Medicine has been making inroads into the Region in recent years, partnering with Methodist Hospitals on heart-and-lung surgery, opening a urology office in Munster and merging with the Harvey-based Ingalls health system.
Jessica Darnell, the Lowell mom, first got care at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where her OB-GYN discovered that Elena's stomach was enlarged. Jessica saw a UChicago Medicine doctor in Schererville, then gave birth at the hospital in Hyde Park.
Along the way, she had ultrasounds and fetal heart monitoring to make sure Elena was healthy.
The baby, who has Down syndrome, has been in the neonatal intensive-care unit at UChicago Medicine since she was born.
She is on a ventilator to help her breathe. She eats through a feeding tube. She had surgery to correct her intestinal issues.
Doctors want her to grow more before they test and treat her esophagus abnormality.
Despite the challenges, Jessica Darnell said she's happy there are specialists available in the area who can treat these complicated defects.
"My husband and I decided this was the best option for me and my family," she said.