HAMMOND — Lucas Salazar has had his head cut open multiple times, part of his skull removed, his brain operated on. Still, he was cool and collected as he talked about all this on a recent day at his aunt's house here.
"He's got a very strong tolerance for pain," said his mom, Monica Yocum, who was seated next to him at a patio table, the weather sublime. He rarely takes painkillers, she said.
The 22-year-old from Valparaiso has been through a lot in his young life, starting from the beginning. He was born premature with a condition called hydrocephalus, where fluid builds up on the brain, causing headaches, loss of balance and cognitive problems.
He had to have a shunt put in his head at 7 months old.
He also had Russell-Silver syndrome, whose symptoms include being short in stature, having an angular face and developmental delays.
"He was always the smallest one in the classroom," his mom said.
He had severe ear infections and had to have tubes placed in his ears, multiple times, causing him to suffer hearing loss at age 7.
As his brain grew, it was too big for his skull, seeping into his spinal column. That condition is called Chiari malformation, also characterized by pain, as well as numbness in the hands and feet.
He had his first surgery for Chiari in July 2013, the time part of his skull was taken out. He had a stent put in between his brain tonsils, to relieve pressure on the brain stem.
That stent came undone late last year. In December, he went to the University of Chicago for surgery, to have the stent reattached.
"It was scary," Salazar said.
But his spinal cord started bulging out of his neck. He didn't have adequate spinal fluid drainage, a disorder known as syringomyelia. He had to have another operation, in January, to have a lumbar spine shunt implanted.
Eight months after he got out of the hospital, though, Salazar is stable. He has been looking for a job he can physically handle. He wants to work in food services in a health care setting.
He still has numbness in his legs and loses his balance frequently. An avid outdoorsman, he hasn't been well enough to fish or hunt. He has a several-inch-long scar from his brain surgery; Chiari survivors are often called "zipperheads."
But he's getting more and more active.
He is participating in the unite@night walk Sept. 8 in Crown Point. That event raises money for research into Chiari malformation and similar conditions, like syringomyelia, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and dysautonomia.
"He went through a lot, having to go back in and having surgery again and again," said Debbie Kelly, a Crown Point woman with Chiari malformation and organizer of the walk. "I really admire him. I definitely learned how fortunate I am with my own battle with Chiari."
His mom hopes the funds and awareness raised from the event can eventually lead to a cure for Chiari, which is said to affect about 1 in 1,000 people.
"Hopefully his story can let other people know they're not alone," she said.