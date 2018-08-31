CROWN POINT — Debbie Kelly explained what it's like to live with a Chiari malformation, a co…

CROWN POINT — Carla Wirick’s doctor says she would be a perfect candidate for medical marijuana.

unite@night Walk

WHAT: To raise awareness and money for education and research on Chiari malformation, syringomyelia and related disorders

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8

WHERE: Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point

HOW: For more information, or to register for the walk, visit classy.org/event/2018-crown-point-in-chiari-syringomyelia-and-ehlers-danlos-syndromeunite-night-walk/e169150, or contact Debbie Kelly at revived.dreamer@gmail.com or 219-775-8879.