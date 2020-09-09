Virtual visits add convenience while keeping care real for senior living residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has changed almost every part of our lives, including health care.

With initial stay-at-home orders and attempts to keep people separated to reduce a spread of COVID-19, the health care field has been relying on a process that has been available for some time but underutilized: Telemedicine, using technology to connect patients at home or in the hospital with doctors. The practice has extended to residents of the Region’s assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities as well.

At Clarendale of Schererville, which has independent and assisted living and memory care, Executive Director Katherine Fulton said telehealth "is becoming part of the norm."

For those in independent living utilizing their own doctors, residents are assisted with equipment, working WiFi and scheduling appointments, if necessary.

For those in assisted living and memory care, staff scheduled virtual appointments when appropriate. “We encourage those to be done because it reduces residents needing to leave,” she said. “We set it up for family to come in and be present during the visit.”