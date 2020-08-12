Virtual visits bring new meaning, efficiencies to health screenings

As we’ve shifted into a new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only time will tell what parts of our new world stick and become part of the regular landscape of life.
In the health care arena, there have been immense changes, including a swift and massive move from seeing doctors in person to visiting them virtually.
Community Healthcare System started offering virtual visits in early April shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak. “Since that time and continuing today, we offer patients the ability to have a visit in-person or virtually,” said Dr. Alan Kumar, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Community. “At the peak, we were probably doing 60% of outpatient visits virtually. As the number of cases have fallen in Lake County, we are now probably down to about 20% of visits being done virtually on a weekly basis.”
That translates to more than 20,000 patient visits that have been done via a screen or phone consultation rather than in a physician’s office.
“Building on the preference of the person seeking care, we have evolved to a system that enables either virtual or in-person care. In the early surges of COVID-19, we quickly ramped virtual capabilities across our system, delivering up to 80% of our ambulatory encounters through virtual care, moving from under 100 in a month pre-COVID, to over 50,000,” said Dr. Randall Moore, Franciscan Alliance chief operating officer and senior vice president. “While we are currently catching up on demand for in-person care, we continue to use virtual as a primary access to our physicians and teams, expecting 30-50% of people to elect this option in the coming months.”
Indiana University Health also has seen a leap in virtual care. “During the pandemic, care provided virtually increased by over 10,000%,” said Ian McDaniel, executive director of telehealth at IU Health. "Our providers got creative and quickly shifted to providing care virtually. As restrictions have eased, care has returned in-person, but virtual care continues to remain strong.
“At the height of the restrictions in the state 600 to 700 scheduled visits were seen daily via virtual means. In addition, 800 to 1,000 were seen via the virtual screening clinic.”
Moore noted that the change also is in wide use for in-patient consultation and hospital rounds. “We believe the value of care was improved as a hospitalist and nurse were bedside with a COVID, or other very sick patient, and a team including cardiologist, intensive care expert, pulmonologist, infectious disease, pharmacist and others jointly met and were connected to the bedside team through telemedicine technologies,” he explained. “This process enhanced the value of real-time, team-based care, concurrently discussing the needs of the patients and sharing their expertise with each other" to improve care and speed recovery.
A gradual integration of virtual medicine into operations was in place at Franciscan Alliance, but the pandemic took it to another level. “We were in the process of building our integrated technology backbone, while identifying different isolated telehealth programs around our entire system and bringing them together to evolve into a more seamless care experience,” said Moore. “The pandemic catalyzed the use cases, and helped overcome inertia tied to a long-standing model requiring face-to-face encounters.”
At the Community Healthcare, Kumar emphasized how useful virtual communication has been not just for the patient and doctor relationship but also for inpatients and family. “COVID patients are not allowed to have visitors to limit the risk of spread," he said. "We have offered video visits with family as an option. We are also using similar technology in our Neonatal ICU and in other units where family members cannot visit due to distance, travel restrictions, symptoms, etc.”
Though the virtual visits were indispensable when stay-at-home orders were in place, there are still patients who prefer an in-person meeting with their doctor.
Virtual visits aid in that, as well, giving a medical staff time to properly clean and sanitize an examination room between in-person visit while the doctor sees other patients online. Well-managed scheduling can maximize doctor-patient time and minimize wait time.
“ People needing care have often welcomed the convenience of receiving the medical support they need, without needing to take the time, or extra precautions, to come into facilities for care,” said Moore. “ Care teams and people alike are seeing that many needs can be fully met through virtual care, and if need be, augmented by a follow-up in person visit.”
Myriad uncertainties related to the pandemic and future of health care remain.
“Without question virtual care will continue to be a significant part of how we deliver care. Many more of our providers are now comfortable providing care virtually, and our patients have discovered the benefits and convenience it provides,” said McDaniel. “It is difficult to find any specialty that has not been able to integrate virtual into part of the care continuum. Providers that have a primary practice of procedures have even integrated pre- and post visits into the work.”
Moore echos those thoughts. “As many have said, the genie is out of the bottle. Virtual care should never be looked at simply as a substitution for in person care. Our collective view is that virtual care allows us to enhance the value of our patient centric care continuums today, as well as build person centric health continuums for tomorrow.”
However, for telehealth to be more widely used beyond the pandemic, there will need to be long-term adjustments to how they are covered by insurance.
“We would like to see virtual visits become a permanent part of care provided in our facilities, but are looking to Medicare, Medicaid and the private health care payors to see if they are willing to reimburse for these visits,” said Kumar. “Before COVID, these visits were not reimbursed, and in special circumstances where they were, the reimbursement rate was significantly lower than typical office visits and the time spent and clinical expertise needed is approximately the same. There are conversations occurring at state and national levels, but there isn’t clear guidance yet.”
