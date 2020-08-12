Virtual visits bring new meaning, efficiencies to health screenings

“Without question virtual care will continue to be a significant part of how we deliver care. Many more of our providers are now comfortable providing care virtually, and our patients have discovered the benefits and convenience it provides,” said McDaniel. “It is difficult to find any specialty that has not been able to integrate virtual into part of the care continuum. Providers that have a primary practice of procedures have even integrated pre- and post visits into the work.”

Moore echos those thoughts. “As many have said, the genie is out of the bottle. Virtual care should never be looked at simply as a substitution for in person care. Our collective view is that virtual care allows us to enhance the value of our patient centric care continuums today, as well as build person centric health continuums for tomorrow.”

However, for telehealth to be more widely used beyond the pandemic, there will need to be long-term adjustments to how they are covered by insurance.

“We would like to see virtual visits become a permanent part of care provided in our facilities, but are looking to Medicare, Medicaid and the private health care payors to see if they are willing to reimburse for these visits,” said Kumar. “Before COVID, these visits were not reimbursed, and in special circumstances where they were, the reimbursement rate was significantly lower than typical office visits and the time spent and clinical expertise needed is approximately the same. There are conversations occurring at state and national levels, but there isn’t clear guidance yet.”

