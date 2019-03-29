The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a volunteer kickoff April 6 for the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Attendees can learn more about the various volunteer opportunities available surrounding the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will take place Sept. 22 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
“All of the programs and services we offer, including our 24-7 helpline and one-on-one care consultations, are 100 percent free of charge — and our walks make that possible,” said Sara Spruth, manager of the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“We couldn’t host these walks without the dedication and support of our volunteers, and this is a great way for anyone interested to find out how they can get involved. There truly is something for everyone.”
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including approximately 110,000 Indiana residents. Another 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. About 340,000 of them live in Indiana. In 2018, these caregivers provided 387 million total hours of unpaid care, valued at $4.89 billion.
The volunteer event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 6 at Dino’s Pizza, 1601 121st St. in Whiting. Light refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, contact Spruth at 219-472-1860 or saspruth@alz.org.