Waging a high-tech battle with kidney disease in NWI

Methodist Hospitals is the first hospital system in Northwest Indiana to invest in this technology. The procedure is performed by Interventional Radiologist Dr. Rajiv Kumar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The new technology gives physicians more flexibility in how they create the fistula for hemodialysis and provides patients with a non-surgical option and no scarring,” said Dr. Kumar.

In a traditional AVF procedure, the fistula is created by making a surgical incision, moving the vein and artery from adjacent tissues and stitching together the vein and artery in the arm.

In contrast, the WavelinQ™ EndoAVF System uses single-needle access into an artery and vein in the arm and creates a channel between the two without making any surgical incisions. WavelinQ will give patients another opportunity for a lower arm fistula in both arms, thus adding additional opportunities to receive dialysis.

During the procedure, two thin, flexible catheters are inserted under imaging guidance to adjacent blood vessels within the arm, creating a channel between the artery and the vein. The catheters are then removed, and blood begins to flow from the artery into the vein, creating the AV fistula that facilities hemodialysis.