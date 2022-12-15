Watch unfamiliar guests, rich foods, tempting decorations and cold temperatures to ensure your pets have a happy holiday, too

While most people expect malls and grocery stores and airports to see an uptick in activity during the holiday season, there’s one less obvious place for a similar yuletide surge — the local veterinary clinic.

But it’s not some supersaver special, late-calendar vaccination rush or just folks looking to wish happy holidays to their friendly neighborhood animal doctor that’s bringing in so many pets and their owners. Rather, it’s the influx of house guests, the intriguing (but sometimes dangerous) festive décor, the abundance of new and unusual foods and the cold temperatures outside that cause so many cats and dogs to experience added stress along with assorted physical issues at this time of the year.

Here are a few things to keep in mind about your pets during the holiday season:

Company’s coming

Pets have different reactions to guests, but particularly when they’re the live-in kind that the holidays often bring. Dr. Alicia Gustafson from Merrillville Animal Hospital says that, just like people, some pets need a little place of their own to get away from the craziness of a fuller-than-usual house — especially if unfamiliar kids figure into the entertaining equation.

“Knowing how your pet reacts to these kinds of situations is key,” says Gustafson. “Some pets do great, regardless of how many people are around, but I always suggest having an area in the house that they can go to be alone and evaluating when your pet may need a break. Some pets don't like kids, and some kids don't know how to appropriately interact with pets. If new kids or ornery kids will be around, I would confine any pets. Trying to police someone's kids can cause hurt feelings. And we obviously want to avoid any bites or scratches, which are sure to ruin any party.”

While some dog owners may look into sedatives or even a boarding facility for their anxious pups, Gustafson says just having that quiet space for them to retreat from the crowds and the music and the general sensory overload will usually do the trick. It’s all about knowing your pet. And as far as cats go, she says most are likely to just hide out from company, so make sure they can do so in an area with all the amenities (beds, litter pan, food, water, etc.).

The holiday table

The season is also filled with plenty of new foods — often being served in a party setting and often being passed around (or left behind in convenient places) by guests. It’s little wonder, then, that many patients coming into clinics at this time of year are suffering from tummy troubles.

“We see a lot of diarrhea and vomiting (at this time of year), usually secondary to dietary indiscretion, which means they ate something they shouldn't have or aren't used to,” says Gustafson. “This happens all year long, but more often during the holidays since there are more people and more food around.”

While many scraps aren’t particularly dangerous, Gustafson says anything fatty, spicy or with bones should be kept far away from curious pets. Also off the menu for begging pups are chocolate, dough, nuts, raisins, grapes or anything with the artificial sweetener Xylitol.

Gustafson does not endorse sharing items from the holiday table, but for those owners who just can’t bear to not include Fido in the big meal, she recommends instead maybe making Fido a special treat — ground turkey, rice or sweet potato stuffed into a Kong toy that he can enjoy during a special time away from all the other food items.

Deck the halls

When it comes to holiday décor, the usual suspects tend to show up on lists of things to keep away from pets, including potential toxins such as mistletoe, holly and lilies (try the plastic versions).

At Four Seasons Animal Hospital in Crown Point, the list of potentially dangerous decorations extends to candles/burners, extension cords and breakable ornaments.

Dr. Vida Gaizutis, Four Seasons medical director, also recommends securing the Christmas tree to prevent collapses and keeping pups away from the water in the stand of a fresh tree, which can contain bacteria. And as cute as it may be to watch the cat play with the tinsel or garland, she says, it’s almost inevitable that some of that is going to get eaten. So a safer alternative is in order.

“Cats love to play with these shiny decorations and can ingest them,” she says. “This will often lead to an obstruction that has to be removed surgically.”

Brrrrrrrrr

Finally, not every holiday danger is inside the house, and one, in particular, lingers well beyond the holiday season.

While dogs still need to go outside to do their business and get some exercise during the winter, pay attention to temperatures, icy conditions and salt spreads when out for a walk. If your dog will wear boots, they’re a great way to prevent a lot of potential problems. If not, clean and dry his or her paws when returning home. Mostly, just try to exercise the same care and caution that you might with a child or elderly relative when assessing whether it’s safe to get out for some exercise with your dog.

“If it’s frigid outside and too cold for humans, then it’s too cold for dogs to be outside for a longer time as well,” says Gaizutis. “Animals are just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as we are.”