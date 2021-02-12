Weighing the importance of vitamins and minerals in maintaining good health

Studies also have indicated that consuming 200 grams per day of the probiotic Lactobacillus casei found in yogurt and some cheeses daily can reduce the duration and symptoms of colds.

"Boosting immunity is a very popular topic in 2020 and now in 2021,” says Kelly Devine Rickert, president of Devine Nutrition Inc. in Griffith. “But is it possible to boost immunity? Not really. What we can do is to offer our immune system some support in the way of a healthy lifestyle.

“Very limited research has shown that specific vitamins or minerals stop someone from getting a cold,” continues Rickert, a registered dietitian and board certified specialist in Sports Dietetics. “A few studies have shown that extra vitamin C during a cold may shorten a cold, but even then research is slim.”

“The data for vitamin C, vitamin D and vitamin E is mixed for adults, not showing significant benefit in many studies for colds,” says Wilkins. “There is some data that vitamin D deficiency is linked to COVID-19 infection severity, but several studies don’t show the benefit to routine supplements and some have shown harm.”

But for children 18 and younger, the data indicates that by taking 1,000- 2,000 mg of vitamin C daily before illness helps reduce the number of days a child exhibits cold symptoms.