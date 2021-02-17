Weighing the pros and cons of pet insurance

Is the cost of veterinary care one of your pet peeves? You’re not alone.
According to AARP.com, “Americans spent nearly $19 billion for veterinary care in 2019, up 84% since 2001.” As furry friends have become furry family members, pet insurance has emerged as a new way better afford proper veterinary care.
Pet insurance may be purchased from independent providers or from a traditional auto- and home-insurance company that also offers coverage for pets. In addition, a 2016 article published on ConsumerReports.com notes “pet insurance has been one of the fastest-growing optional employee benefits.”
Kelsen Depp sees the benefits of pet insurance as practice manager at Michigan City Animal Hospital.
“Pet insurance allows pet owners not to have to make hard decisions when it comes to caring for a pet, as most of the expenses come from veterinary care,” says Depp.
He notes that with most pet insurance companies bills must be paid upfront and are reimbursed later.
“We recommend Trupanion pet insurance since they operate more like human health care companies. The veterinarian’s office calls Trupanion and details the necessary treatment. Trupanion calls back within a few minutes and let us know what to collect as a co-pay from the client. Then, we’re reimbursed for the difference,” Depp explains. “We like this because our client doesn’t have the high out-of-pocket expense and doesn’t need to wait to be reimbursed.”
Depp says that most pet insurance pays for sickness and injury, but not for wellness exams, dental exams or vaccines. Some will cover everything, but carry higher premiums. Also, Nationwide pet insurance is among the few that cover exotic pets.
“Premiums increase with the age of the pet,” Depp adds. “Insurance companies will charge a higher premium for older pets because of an assumption of more problems as they age, and premiums vary by breed, as well.”
Laura Soriano Nelson is sold on pet insurance. “If a sudden illness or accident occurs, the cost could be in the thousands.” The Whiting native had an epileptic Labradoodle diagnosed with cancer. “He was our million-dollar baby,” she says. Nelson also had a Labrador retriever that had ACL surgery and a poodle with a cardiac pacemaker, treatments costing thousands of dollars.
She now has three more dogs including two rescues and a pedigree poodle and has had Nationwide pet insurance for about 20 years. “It’s important as your pet’s guardian to be insured so in a worst-case scenario you are financially able to care for them."
Munster resident Zahara Schara has a 9-year-old Yorkshire terrier and has researched insurance. “I looked into it a few years ago, and the things that concerned me were not covered, so I opted not to get it,” she said. “It’s good if heaven forbid your dog eats something and gets sick, but if it has something chronic, like skin allergies, that won’t be covered.”
At Veterinary Orthopedic Center in Highland, practice manager Terri Gosnell recognizes pet insurance benefits, as well as its shortfalls.
“Pet insurance helps tremendously; unfortunately, not everyone knows it exists,” she says. “The only downside is that pet insurance doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, so we encourage those who get a puppy or adopt an adult dog to purchase it.”