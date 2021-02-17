Weighing the pros and cons of pet insurance

Depp says that most pet insurance pays for sickness and injury, but not for wellness exams, dental exams or vaccines. Some will cover everything, but carry higher premiums. Also, Nationwide pet insurance is among the few that cover exotic pets.

“Premiums increase with the age of the pet,” Depp adds. “Insurance companies will charge a higher premium for older pets because of an assumption of more problems as they age, and premiums vary by breed, as well.”

Laura Soriano Nelson is sold on pet insurance. “If a sudden illness or accident occurs, the cost could be in the thousands.” The Whiting native had an epileptic Labradoodle diagnosed with cancer. “He was our million-dollar baby,” she says. Nelson also had a Labrador retriever that had ACL surgery and a poodle with a cardiac pacemaker, treatments costing thousands of dollars.

She now has three more dogs including two rescues and a pedigree poodle and has had Nationwide pet insurance for about 20 years. “It’s important as your pet’s guardian to be insured so in a worst-case scenario you are financially able to care for them."