Super Teci Fighting for Her Future

WHAT: Benefit for Teci Avila, with dinner, DJ, cash bar, raffles, split the pot, princess appearances and more

WHY: To raise money for the medical care of Teci, a Lansing 5-year-old paralyzed in a 2017 choking accident

WHEN: 5-11 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Kacey's Banquet Hall, 17800 Lorenz Ave. in Lansing

HOW: Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. To purchase tickets, contact Liz Avila at misslizh84@gmail.com or 708-674-0877. To donate, search for Super Teci at gofundme.com.