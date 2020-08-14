Health officials urge precautions against mosquito-borne diseases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials are urging Indiana residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites as West Nile virus activity is detected in mosquitoes in multiple locations around the state.

As of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for West Nile virus. No human cases of West Nile virus disease have been detected in 2020, however, the Indiana State Department of Health expects to see increased West Nile activity throughout the state as the mosquito season progresses.

In 2019, Indiana experienced an outbreak of another mosquito-borne disease — eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE). This outbreak caused one fatal human case, 14 horse cases and one positive mosquito sample in northern Indiana. Although there has been no EEE virus activity in Indiana so far this year, health officials want Hoosiers to remain cautious.

“While spending time outside can reduce your risk for COVID-19, it can increase your risk for mosquito-borne diseases,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “Hoosiers in all parts of the state should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites whenever they are outdoors.”

State health officials recommend the following preventive measures: