Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte lands a grant to offer more mammogram screenings

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has landed a grant to offer more potentially life-saving mammogram screenings to women in need in and around LaPorte.

The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust grant will fund 50 screening mammograms to women over 40 in the LaPorte area who are uninsured, underinsured, saddled with a high deductible health care plan or who have low income.

"The Breast Cancer Project is an established comprehensive effort in LaPorte that educates women about breast health and the importance of early detection," the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte said in a news release. "This effort provides screening mammograms and comprehensive services to uninsured and underinsured women who meet ACS high-risk criteria or are 40 years of age and older. Screening mammograms are made possible through grant funding from IBCAT. The mission of IBCAT is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana. Diagnostic mammography is made possible by funding directly from HFL."

Mammograms, which are recommended to be done annually on women over 40, can save lives by detecting breast cancer early so it can be treated more effectively.