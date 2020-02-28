Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte lands a grant to offer more mammogram screenings

You are the owner of this article.
urgent

In 2018, mammography technologist Katie Martinez gets ready to conduct a 3-D mammogram at the Women's Diagnostic Center in Munster. The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte secured a grant to offer more mammogram screenings in and around LaPorte.

 Provided

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has landed a grant to offer more potentially life-saving mammogram screenings to women in need in and around LaPorte.

The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust grant will fund 50 screening mammograms to women over 40 in the LaPorte area who are uninsured, underinsured, saddled with a high deductible health care plan or who have low income.

"The Breast Cancer Project is an established comprehensive effort in LaPorte that educates women about breast health and the importance of early detection," the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte said in a news release. "This effort provides screening mammograms and comprehensive services to uninsured and underinsured women who meet ACS high-risk criteria or are 40 years of age and older. Screening mammograms are made possible through grant funding from IBCAT. The mission of IBCAT is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana. Diagnostic mammography is made possible by funding directly from HFL."

Mammograms, which are recommended to be done annually on women over 40, can save lives by detecting breast cancer early so it can be treated more effectively.

The mammogram initiative is just the latest effort by the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte to empower LaPorte residents to live healthy and well. The nonprofit foundation aims to make LaPorte one of the 10 healthiest communities in the state of Indiana by 2030.

For more information, visit www.hflaporte.org/mammogram-program, email contact@hflaporte.com or call 219-326-2471.

