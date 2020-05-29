Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte tackling COVID-19 crisis

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has distributed $681,621 in emergency grants in response to the coronavirus pandemic thus far.
The nonprofit has taken on the public health crisis by offering emergency assistance, mobilizing resources, and collecting data. It’s helped supply personal protective equipment, kept the community informed online, and turned its Ten2030.org data center into a repository for up-to-date COVID-19 information to assist vulnerable populations and allow government officials to make data-driven decisions.
The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has worked to get masks, gloves, face shields, hand sanitizer, and no-contact thermometers to health care providers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic in LaPorte County.
“We partnered with the United Way of LaPorte County to share data about what resources were being given where, to make sure we are meeting the needs fairly across the county,” President and CEO Maria Fruth said.
It also has gotten personal protective equipment to those who need it most, including doctor’s offices, township trustees, and shelters.
“Meals on Wheels is as good example,” Fruth said. “Meals on Wheels representatives have to be able to personally connect with home-bound people to ensure they are getting their meals, but also that they are safe and healthy, and doing well physically and emotionally. They cannot do that without personal protective equipment.”
The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte had to reach far and wide to find scarce supplies, digging up suppliers from Indianapolis and beyond to help nonprofits and others that can’t buy PPE in bulk.
“We are tracking requests that come in and sharing information so that when we do identify a need, we know all of the circumstances around it to make an informed decision on what to purchase and where to donate it,” Fruth said.
The agency created an online COVID-19 resource hub that tells people where they can find food, volunteer, donate, get help for their small business, or find mental health services. The website also lists local businesses offering freebies or perks to front-line medical workers or first responders.
“What has been most impressive to all of us at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, including our board members, is the overwhelming community, government, and business support that has come from entities within our county,” Fruth said. “We are pleased to help with planning and coordination and funding, but the beauty of this community is that when we identify a need, we can now meet it. Five companies in our community have switched production to make supplies needed for the pandemic such as cloth masks and hand sanitizer. Not-for-profits like the United Way, Unity Foundation, Duneland Foundation and HFL have all come together to coordinate funding of critical needs such as food. We collaborate to consistently share information and avoid duplication of efforts. It’s a reflection of what LaPorte County is capable of when difficult times arise. HFL is proud to be a part of the support efforts.”
For more information, visit hflaporte.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.