Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte tackling COVID-19 crisis

“We are tracking requests that come in and sharing information so that when we do identify a need, we know all of the circumstances around it to make an informed decision on what to purchase and where to donate it,” Fruth said.

“What has been most impressive to all of us at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, including our board members, is the overwhelming community, government, and business support that has come from entities within our county,” Fruth said. “We are pleased to help with planning and coordination and funding, but the beauty of this community is that when we identify a need, we can now meet it. Five companies in our community have switched production to make supplies needed for the pandemic such as cloth masks and hand sanitizer. Not-for-profits like the United Way, Unity Foundation, Duneland Foundation and HFL have all come together to coordinate funding of critical needs such as food. We collaborate to consistently share information and avoid duplication of efforts. It’s a reflection of what LaPorte County is capable of when difficult times arise. HFL is proud to be a part of the support efforts.”