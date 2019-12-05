War on cancer
Psychologists at two universities say using the word “battle” or “war” when discussing cancer may be detrimental.
The researchers at the University of Southern California and Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, found evidence that war metaphors reduce a person’s willingness to engage in “soft prevention behaviors” such as healthy activities and lifestyle changes.
Study participants who heard war-like terms described in a story about a fictional patient’s treatment believed treatment would be more difficult, unlike participants who heard it described as a “journey.” The former also did not become more vigilant about trying to prevent the disease.
Source: University of Southern California
Brain can wipe away toxins
A new study is showing the amazing power of the brain, revealing that it can clean toxins and reduce the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
Researchers at Boston University say that during non-REM sleep, neurons synchronize and turn off at the same time. This reduces the amount of blood flow the brain needs, which causes cerebrospinal fluid to enter and clean the brain.
While researchers say this highlights the need for a good night’s sleep, it also may be the key to discovering new treatments for diseases including Alzheimer’s.
Source: Journal of Science
Screen use and language skills
Preschoolers who stayed away from TVs, tablets and other screens have better language skills.
That’s according to a new study by psychologists at the University of Calgary that found an association between a young child’s brain development and the amount of time they spend in front of a screen.
In the study, researchers looked at the brain scans of healthy children and discovered those who had less screen use had a higher degree of myelination of the neurons, or a higher stimulation. The more stimulated neurons are, the better language skills children develop, according to the study.
Source: JAMA Pediatrics
Fitness can fight dementia
Staying fit over time can reduce the likelihood of dementia — even if a person doesn’t adapt a fitness routine until later in life.
That’s according to a new study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, which found that even participants who were around 60 at baseline benefited from a lower dementia risk by participating in cardiorespiratory exercise. The study followed more than 100,000 participants for 30 years and found that poor cardiorespiratory fitness was more common in the group that developed dementia.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. By 2050, nearly 150 million in the world are projected to have dementia.
Source: Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Focus on water
Scientists have discovered that water can help children’s cognitive performance.
The study, conducted by researchers at Northeastern University and the University of Illinois, found that by staying hydrated, children were more likely to be able to multitask. They also saw improvement in reaction times.
Previous research has also linked dehydration to poor cognitive function.
Source: Journal of Nutrition