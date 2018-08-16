We asked local vets what causes distress in dogs, and what to do about it

Pet DNA tests

These are the most popular dog DNA testing kits. Prices range from $70 to $179.

IdentiBreed Complete. Screens for 160 potential health conditions and provides food intolerance information, checks toxin levels and measures stress levels.

Wisdom Panel. Breed and disease detection.

Embark DNA Test. Breed and disease detection.

Emmy’s Best Orivet Breed-ID. Tests for hundreds of markers.

My Dog. Breed detection kit.

These are the most popular cat DNA testing kits. Prices range from $18 to $125.

Easy DNA. Tests for polycystic kidney disease.

LiveWell Testing. Individual tests for general wellness, urinary tract infection, kidney disease and leukemia.

HomeDNA. Screens for more than 40 genetic diseases and traits.

DDC Veterinary. Test for polycystic kidney disease.

Basepaws CatKit. Identifies breed and disease markers.