Can the sweet drinks for kids
What should young children drink?
The answer may not surprise you, but strict new guidelines may.
Recently released health guidelines say infants and toddlers should not be given soda, chocolate milk or any other drink that is sweetened.
That’s because research shows that what a child drinks from birth to age 5 can affect their health throughout their lives.
The panel of scientists from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Heart Association recommend:
- Only breast milk or formula for babies (with water added to the diet beginning at 6 months)
- Cow's milk can be introduced to infants receiving formula at 12 months
- No sugary drinks or other sweeteners before age 5
Source: healthydrinkshealthykids.org
Junk food and teen depression
A new study out of the University of Alabama has found that sodium and potassium levels may predict the likelihood of depression in teens.
The number of adolescents diagnosed with depression has increased about 30% in the last decade, and studies have shown there is a link between eating healthfully and mood.
After testing study participants’ urine samples, researchers found higher levels of sodium (associated with eating less healthfully) and higher levels of potassium (associated with eating well) predicted increased depression at follow up visits after the study concluded.
Source: Physiological Reports
Hot flashes linked to heart attacks
If you experience hot flashes frequently, you may be at a greater risk for heart attacks or cognitive decline, according to new research headed by the Women's Biobehavioral Health Program at the University of Pittsburgh.
A symptom of menopause, more frequent or more severe hot flashes may be linked to heart problems, stroke and cognitive decline later in life.
Source: North American Menopause Society
Benefits of exercising before breakfast
Should you exercise before or after breakfast?
A small study by researchers at the University of Bath and the University of Birmingham in the U.K. found those who exercised before breakfast burned twice as much fat as those who exercised after breakfast.
The reason? Exercising without fuel (breakfast) forces the body to use stored carbs. When those carbs are gone, the body begins to burn fat cells.
Source: University of Bath
Couch potatoes go soft quickly
Just two weeks of sedentary behavior leads to a decline in heart and lung health, along with a larger waist, more body and liver fat, and higher levels of insulin resistance.
According to a new study led by a lecturer at Newcastle University and the University of Liverpool in the U.K., two weeks of reduced physical activity can change health markers even in those who were fit.
But the study also found that the body can bounce back quickly — and reverse negative health changes — once activity levels increase.
Source: HealthDay News