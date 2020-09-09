A pain in the neck, cardio veggies, splurge now and then, smile therapeutics, seasonal hair loss

3 ways to reduce neck pain
The way you perform everyday activities could be leading to chronic neck pain. Here are three tips to keep neck pain at bay during the day:
- When working at a computer or desk, keep your head balanced directly over your spine and set your chair height so both feet can rest on the ground. Properly adjust the keyboard and monitors, or plug in a separate keyboard for better positioning. Get up every 30 minutes to avoid prolonged sitting.
- When talking on the phone, avoid leaning your head to one side and instead use a headset, earbuds or speakerphone.
- When reading at home, remain upright and hold the book so you don’t need to lean down or forward to see it. Sit up straight or use a wedge pillow for support.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Eat these veggies
New research from Edith Cowan University's School of Medical and Health Sciences and the University of Western Australia shows some of our least favorite vegetables may be the best in preventing advanced blood vessel disease.
Research has found that higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables —broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and more — correlate with less extensive disease of the blood vessels in older women.
The study found that those who regularly eat cruciferous vegetables have a lower chance of calcium build-up on their aortas.
Source: British Journal of Nutrition
Occasional overindulgence is OK if …
If you have a relatively healthy diet, there’s good news about those once-in-a-while cravings.
A new study of obesity by the Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism at the University of Bath shows that your body can cope with overindulgence occasionally. The study, which looked at young, healthy men, found that those who ate twice as much pizza as usual maintained a normal amount of nutrients in their bloodstreams. In other words, there were no immediate negative consequences as far as losing metabolic control.
Source: Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism, University of Bath
Smile though your heart is breaking
If you’re feeling down, try smiling. That’s according to researchers at University at South Australia, who say even a fake smile can perk up a person’s mood.
According to the study, triggering certain facial muscles can trick the brain into thinking you’re happy. Researchers say muscle movements of a smile stimulate the amygdala, the part of a person’s brain that allows the individual to feel emotions, by releasing neurotransmitters to encourage a positive state.
Source: Experimental Psychology
Hair raising data
If you’ve noticed a few more hairs falling out than usual, you’re not alone.
A new study shows that hair loss in greater in the summer and fall.
Senior author Dr. Shawn Kwatra of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine says the findings have implications in assessing the effectiveness of baldness therapies and understanding the full physiology of the hair cycle.
Source: British Journal of Dermatology
