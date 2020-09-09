A pain in the neck, cardio veggies, splurge now and then, smile therapeutics, seasonal hair loss

The study found that those who regularly eat cruciferous vegetables have a lower chance of calcium build-up on their aortas.

Source: British Journal of Nutrition

Occasional overindulgence is OK if …

If you have a relatively healthy diet, there’s good news about those once-in-a-while cravings.

A new study of obesity by the Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism at the University of Bath shows that your body can cope with overindulgence occasionally. The study, which looked at young, healthy men, found that those who ate twice as much pizza as usual maintained a normal amount of nutrients in their bloodstreams. In other words, there were no immediate negative consequences as far as losing metabolic control.

Source: Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism, University of Bath

Smile though your heart is breaking

If you’re feeling down, try smiling. That’s according to researchers at University at South Australia, who say even a fake smile can perk up a person’s mood.