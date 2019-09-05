Ageism is the discrimination against or stereotyping of individuals based on their age, and it harms the physical and mental health of older adults.
"It has been found that older adults with negative attitudes about aging may live 7.5 years less than those with positive attitudes," says Dr. Joanne Niere-Ramos, board certified in family medicine and geriatrics at Community Care Network.
This is critical considering the population trend. In 2018, a quarter of the population in developed regions was older than 60, Niere-Ramos noted. “The number and proportion of older adults is increasing globally because of the increase in life expectancy and decline in fertility and mortality," she says.
“People experiencing ageism have various reactions, some go into a deep depression, some worry,” says Dr. Raji Majety, who specializes in geriatric medicine at Franciscan Health St. Clare Health Clinic in Crown Point. “There’s a lot of prejudice toward older people because of their age.”
“It impacts their self-esteem,” adds Mignon Kennedy, a social worker at SouthernCare Hospice in Valparaiso who has had clients 55 and older who couldn’t find jobs, reducing their focus on self-care and ability to afford medicine and doctor’s visits.
The World Health Organization is undertaking a half-a-million dollar worldwide campaign to measure ageism, evaluate its causes and health consequences and determine ways to combat it.
“My patients worry about everything — their health and how people are going to react to them,” says Majety, who works primarily with those 55 and older. “Society judges people by their age, not ability. If you watch their reactions to older people, you can see that people make judgments, dismissing someone because she’s older. But if you know them personally, if you talk to them and pay attention, you realize that the judging isn’t accurate.”
According to last year's AARP Value of Experience Study, about a quarter of those surveyed reported hearing negative remarks relating to their age from a colleague or supervisor, 16% said they didn't land a job because of their age, and 12% said they were passed up for a promotion or other opportunity.
A Yale University study, published last November in the journal The Gerontologist, shows ageism also contributes to $63 billion in excess health care costs a year in the U.S.
Seniors undergo physical changes at the molecular and cellular level, says Niere-Ramos. An aging heart increases in size and weight, she says. Skin, bone and cartilage lose resilience, structure and function. "Our immune system requires more time and stimulus to become activated," Niere-Ramos says.
But people do not experience these changes at the same rate. That’s why it’s important not to judge people based on age.
This can be addressed with efforts "to educate others to increase knowledge and understanding of aging in the media, public, government, employers, and service,” Niere-Ramos says.
To stay at their peak, older individuals must maintain their health. “Seeing their physician on a regular basis helps promote wellness and independent function," Niere-Ramos says. "There are also Area Agencies on Aging, which are a great resource for services and referrals for older individuals. SilverSneakers is a great health and fitness program designed for older adults.”
“Sometimes volunteering helps people feel needed,” Majety says. “I have a 93-year-old who comes in twice a week to work with patients. Having a purpose is important.”
Majety also recommends that young people spend more time with seniors to learn who they really are.
"I believe our society is moving away from ageism and slowly realizing we need to do more to be educated regarding the positive or negative effects of aging,” Niere-Ramos says.