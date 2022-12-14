Avoiding alcohol only way to prevent a hangover, but symptoms can be eased

While holiday parties can offer a fun night out, the next morning may be a whole different story.

Hangovers are a not-so-nice way of the body reminding us that overindulgence can be hazardous.

Though the only way to prevent a hangover is to not drink, Dr. Dana ElSherif says there are a few steps to minimize the symptoms if you have one too many.

ElSherif, a family medicine practitioner with the Franciscan Physician Network in St. John, also explained what happens during a hangover and why the body is so miserable after a night on the town.

A multilevel response

A percentage of alcohol consumed is absorbed into a person’s bloodstream. The level of intoxication depends on how much alcohol is ingested.

“The higher the consumption is, the worse the symptoms of a hangover will be,” ElSherif said.

Symptoms begin when the blood alcohol concentration reaches 0%. Common symptoms include headaches, lack of energy, sleep disturbances and fatigue.

“These symptoms can lead to difficulties in concentration and can interfere with your essential daily living activities,” ElSherif said.

What causes hangover symptoms can vary, however.

“One of them has to do with the fact that alcohol is a diuretic,” she said. “It removes fluids from the body, leading to thirst, an increase in urination and in some cases, dehydration, which can lead in extreme cases to damage to organs.”

Alcohol can also block the absorption of some essential vitamins the body needs for energy generation, as well as cause an inflammatory response, ElSherif said.

“Studies have found that individuals experiencing symptoms of hangovers have high levels of cytokines, which make the body increase its inflammatory response,” she said.

A day — or more — of recovery

Symptoms of hangovers usually subside within 24 hours, though ElSherif says in some cases, the body continues to recover even if symptoms begin to go away.

“People who suffer from vitamin deficiencies will require a longer time to recover,” she said. “Using tobacco products and consuming them on an empty stomach can contribute to making symptoms worse.”

ElSherif added that hangovers can segue into other issues.

“Drinking can interfere with the body’s immune response, making it more difficult to fight off infections,” she said.

More susceptible?

Individuals with vitamin deficiencies and those who are taking medications that can lead to an increased risk of dehydration such as diuretics also might be more prone to hangovers, ElSherif says.

“Also, taking certain antibiotics such as metronidazole or doxycycline can cause vomiting, a fast heart and even flushing,” she said. “Furthermore, patients who take benzos, such as Xanax, Valium, clonazepam or Ativan and pain medications that cross the central nervous system such as opiates are at increased risk of hospitalization.”

In some cases, mixing drugs and alcohol can lead to respiratory distress and even death.

“Patients who suffer from high blood pressure are at increased risk of a blood pressure spike, which sometimes can lead to strokes,” she said.

ElSherif says those experiencing severe dizziness, palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, altered mental status or respiratory distress, should seek emergency help.

Prevention or cure

The only way to prevent a hangover is to avoid drinking, though there are a few steps you can take to help minimize symptoms before and after you drink, she says.

Among them:

Don't drink on an empty stomach

Stay hydrated by drinking water while consuming alcohol

Drink in moderation

Avoid drinking to get intoxicated.

“Eat healthy to avoid vitamin deficiencies, which can worsen the symptoms of a hangover,” she said.

A study published in The Journal of Clinical Medicine found that those who ate a diet rich in zinc and B vitamins within 24 hours of excessive drinking had less severe hangovers than those whose diets did not include those vitamins.

Since inflammation is linked to hangovers, ElSherif says taking an aspirin or anti-inflammatory drug such as ibuprofen may help as long as there are no contraindications such as a bleeding disorder, ulcers or gastritis.

Final tips

As you’re heading out to holiday parties this month, ElSherif recommends moderation.

“The less alcohol you consume, the better you will feel,” she said. “Alcohol consumption increases the risks of obesity, insomnia, depression and fatigue, and it can even affect the skin and cause early wrinkles.”

She also notes that those who suffer from depression or anxiety will not benefit from drinking alcohol.

“Consuming alcohol will not help ease your symptoms; it will make them worse,” she said.