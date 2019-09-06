Coffee before working out? Think again
If your pre-workout routine includes a cup of coffee, you may want to rethink that.
Though many use caffeine to improve athletic performance, a new study says caffeine may affect the cardiovascular system in an unhealthy way in some people.
Researchers say ingesting caffeine before exercise may cause changes in the blood that promote clot formation and increase cardiovascular risks, such as a stroke, heart attack or pulmonary embolism when exercising. More study is needed, however, because the study focused only on healthy young men, researchers say.
Source: Ball State University
Discrimination delays prenatal care
African-American women are are two to three times more likely to experience illness, injury or death during pregnancy than women of other races, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Using data gathered from interviews and medical records of more than 1,400 African-American mothers who gave birth at a Detroit hospital, researchers found nearly that 25% had delayed prenatal care. Those who had been the targets of racism were about 30% more likely to have delayed that care.
Researchers say the findings showed the women feared seeking such care could subject them to more stigma, bullying and discrimination.
Source: University of Minnesota School of Public Health
Millennials skip the doc, go online
A new study shows those age 23 to 38 avoid the doctor at higher rates than other age groups.
The study found 1 in 4 millennials has not had a physical in more than five years and nearly half of those surveyed admitted to putting off seeing a doctor about a health issue.
Instead, millennials seek medical advice online, according to the study.
Researchers cite the cost of health care, considering that nearly 60% of millennials choose high-deductible insurance plans with lower monthly premiums.
Source: Harmony Healthcare
Intermittent fasting and weight loss
If you fast intermittently, you could be holding the key to weight loss, according to a new study.
The research found that time-restricting eating may help a person lose weight by reducing appetite.
Researchers found that eating over a six-hour period with the last meal at 2 p.m. made participants less hungry and helped them burn more fat.
That’s because coordinating meals with the body’s internal clock may be a powerful strategy for reducing appetite and improving metabolic health, researchers say.
Source: Obesity journal
Americans' sedentary journey
If you’re not getting 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, you’re not meeting the nation’s recommended physical activity guidelines.
And, according to a new study, you’re not.
A study published in JAMA Network Open found Americans are sitting more than ever. Researchers found that the amount of time spent in sedentary behavior increased to 6.4 hours a day in 2015-2016 from 5.7 hours in 2007-2008.
Source: JAMA Network Open