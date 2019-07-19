ST. JOHN — Why do I look like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in these photos?
I can explain.
I was at a new cryotherapy studio in St. John to try out NormaTec, a compression therapy technology that is said to help with pain and inflammation.
Mike Tokich, the owner of Cryo Freeze Cryotherapy & Recovery, said he used to see Chicago Bears players carrying around the devices during training camp. He researched them, and said he found they could help not only professional athletes but high school ones as well as weekend warriors.
NormaTec is said to boost circulation by helping distribute fluid out of the limbs.
"Veins and the lymphatic system have a one-way valve that prevents backflow. The circulatory system goes one way," Tokich said.
The arm and leg coverings, which look like sleeping bags or garbage bags, fill up with air to squeeze different muscles, from the shoulders and legs to quadriceps and back. People can do it for either 30 minutes or an hour, and adjust the strength of the compression and have the machine focus on problem areas.
I had a little shoulder and foot pain going in — I had done a two-hour Zumbathon the night before — so I had the NormaTec spend extra energy on those body parts
The squeeze could get a little tight at times. I only went up to level three, out of a possible seven. My hands and legs fell asleep a bit.
And it was hard to tell from one treatment how well it worked. But it felt good on painful spots, similar to a massage, which has proven injury recovery benefits.
Cryo Freeze offers other ways to heal from injuries and workouts, including cryotherapy, where people stand in a chamber that cools to more than 200 degrees below Fahrenheit, as well as a hydromassage bed, a Hydrovolt handheld massage device and an infrared sauna.
"From the beginning of time, how have we been healing injuries? With heat, cold and compression," Tokich said. "We have heat, cold and compression here."
Tokich said his services often are used by athletes but are good for the weekend warrior, as well as laborers. He noted that cryotherapy was originally developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
"If you have one of those days where you wrench your back, you jump in there and it knocks it out," he said of NormaTec. "It speeds tissue healing, reduces swelling, increases circulation, increases range of motion. Once or twice, you'll notice the difference."
He said he offers a nonmedical way to relieve injuries.
"For the last 10 to 15 years, the solution has been, 'Here's a handful of Vicodin,'" he said. "People have been masking their pain."
He said some people get relief from NormaTec after a time or two, while others come back for regular maintenance, like going to the chiropractor. He's had athletes do it, but also individuals with circulatory problems, who just had surgery or with swelling issues.
"I have some people who are chronic, some who are acute," he said. "Some come for muscle recovery, others for an energy boost. It's more what you're looking to get out of it."
I, at least, now have more pictures of myself looking silly in the newspaper.