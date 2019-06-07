Healthy lifestyle a dementia fighter
We all know the benefits of regular exercise, not smoking, weight control and a healthy diet.
Now, the World Health Organization says what is good for the heart is also good for the brain.
New guidelines issued recently by the WHO state a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
The timing couldn’t be more important — the organization says in the next 30 years, the number of people with dementia is expected to triple.
Source: World Health Organization
Preschoolers losing sleep over TV
Preschoolers who watch TV sleep significantly less than those who don’t.
That’s according to new research by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which shows that TV can affect the quality and duration of sleep. The study, published in Sleep Health, also found that kids who watched the most TV needed daytime napping, though it did not compensate for the lost sleep at night.
American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines recommend children age 2 to 5 have no more than one hour of high-quality programming screen time daily.
Source: UMass Amherst
Step it up
If anyone has ever complained about how fast you walk, you can point to a study that says those who walk faster are more likely to live longer —regardless of the person’s weight.
Researchers in the United Kingdom examined data from nearly half a million people who took part in a study in which participants answered whether their normal pace was considered slow, average or brisk.
Regardless of the participants’ body-mass index, those who said they walked briskly had a longer life expectancy than those who didn’t.
Source: Mayo Clinic Proceedings
Ultra-processed foods weigh heavily
Though it’s common knowledge that eating unhealthful foods can cause weight gain, researchers say people who eat a lot of highly processed food take in more calories and gain more weight than those who don’t.
As part of a study, researchers followed a control group in which half the subjects ate an “ultra-processed diet” that included what many would consider reasonable options such as chicken salad, sweetened Greek yogurt and baked potato chips.
The other half ate a minimally processed diet that included meats, fish, whole fruits and vegetables, eggs and oatmeal.
After two weeks, participants switched diets. The group eating the highly processed diet ate an average of 500 calories more a day, causing them to gain weight and body fat even though both diets had the same amount of calories, sugar, fat, fiber, carbohydrates and protein.
Source: National Institutes of Health
It's lunch time
If you’re a late luncher, take note.
A new study says eating the right food at the right time are equally important if you’re trying to lose weight.
The worst time? Researchers say taking a lunch break after 3 p.m. can slow your weight-loss progress. That’s because people who ate lunch late had little genetic variation of the perilipin protein, which is found in human cells and necessary for the fat-burning process.
A person’s internal clock also has a major effect on insulin sensitivity, and eating when that sensitivity is low can make it more difficult to mobilize body fat.
The best time? Researchers say ideally breakfast should be eaten between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by a mid-morning snack two to four hours later. Lunch should be had before 3 p.m. and at the same time every day for best management of your metabolism.
Source: American Journal of Clinical Nutrition