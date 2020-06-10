Diet end exercise — in consultation with the vet — can make kitty a lean purring machine

Humans aren’t the only ones with concerning relationships with the bathroom scale. Our feline friends are battling the bulge as well with half to two-thirds or pet cats overweight or obese, depending on the study.
“I think that’s the trend for more than five or 10 years,” said Dr. Ellen Weigel, a veterinarian at the Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso. “It’s mainly on most cats being indoor cats.
“That trend of bringing cats inside and the perception that food equals love means many cats get more food than they really need — maybe a little bit with dogs, too," she said.
She sites the perception that cats see people as only their meal tickets. “That when they show interest (in their humans), they want food, when all they really want, often, is more attention,” she said. “What results is overfeeding: The idea ‘if a bowl is empty, fill it up.’ ”
“We like it when we get food we like, and sometimes we give our pets too much, because we know we like it, and we love our pets,” said Freida White, executive director of the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana in Gary. “If you have a chubby cat, though, don’t just put them on a diet on your own, take them to the vet first, because they might have an underlying condition, like a thyroid problem, and you want to make sure you don’t hurt them.”
If there is no underlying health condition,
cat weight can be controlled with diet and exercise.
“Step one is to take (your cat) to a vet,” White said. “But people should also look at what they’re doing: Feeding an adult cat high-calorie kitten food can add weight, for example. There’s weight-control food, too. ... People may need to modify their own behavior, because cats aren’t getting their own food.”
Weigel said the average domestic short-hair should weigh 8 1/2 to 11 1/2 pounds, though she said a veterinarians can determine the appropriate weight for a particular cat and offer guidance about eight-loss plans.
Kati Hollingsworth, a registered veterinary technician at Arbor View, found that to be the case with her cat, Captain, who will turn 5 in July. When Captain reached 12 pounds, Hollingsworth took action, including getting him prescription diet food and giving him less, she said.
“What has helped the most,” Hollingsworth said, “is that I have him and his brother set up on automatic feeders and have [the feeders] set to only dispense 1/4-cup of food in the morning and evening.” She also plays with him every day.
Captain is down to 9 1/2 pounds, though Hollingsworth keeps an eye on him. “He gets into any food that is left on the counters,” she said.
Weigel advised at least 20 minutes of daily play. “Provide some things to help get energy out,” she said. “Cats like novelty. So if you play with a string on a stick, the next day, use a ball with a bell inside.”
The important thing, the veterinarian said, is to help a cat be energetic.
If a cat is very food-motivated, for example, throw treats one at a time for the cat to "hunt" rather than putting them in a small pile, Weigel said. For some cats, puzzle toys that require the cat to figure out how to get at a treat are good, since they engage physical and mental activity.
Weigel also said that cats like to be up high, so provide places where they can safely climb, maybe a stack of boxes (“Cats love boxes,” she said). Laser pointers, in small doses, get them to run and pounce.
Ask your veterinarian about a plan to stimulate your cat, Weigel recommended.
Overweight cats are more susceptible to illnesses. “The big one is diabetes,” Weigel said. “And if they can get weight off, they can improve.”
Osteoarthritis, certain types of cancer, weakened immune response, some liver conditions and breathing problems also can arise from excess weight, she said.
