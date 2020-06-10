Diet end exercise — in consultation with the vet — can make kitty a lean purring machine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Humans aren’t the only ones with concerning relationships with the bathroom scale. Our feline friends are battling the bulge as well with half to two-thirds or pet cats overweight or obese, depending on the study.

“I think that’s the trend for more than five or 10 years,” said Dr. Ellen Weigel, a veterinarian at the Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso. “It’s mainly on most cats being indoor cats.

“That trend of bringing cats inside and the perception that food equals love means many cats get more food than they really need — maybe a little bit with dogs, too," she said.

She sites the perception that cats see people as only their meal tickets. “That when they show interest (in their humans), they want food, when all they really want, often, is more attention,” she said. “What results is overfeeding: The idea ‘if a bowl is empty, fill it up.’ ”