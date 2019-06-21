Babies don't come with instruction manuals. So upcoming classes in Northwest Indiana will help prepare expectant parents for a smooth, safe and healthy transition from the hospital to home.
The Newborn Baby Care Basics course is free for all expectant parents and caregivers. The class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Swanson Activity Center for Older Adults, 910 State St. in LaPorte, and from 10 a.m. to noon June 28 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. Fourth St. in Michigan City.
The class will cover how to get your home ready for baby, how to pick a car seat and secure it in your vehicle, caring for your newborn at home, breastfeeding basics and resources, prenatal and infant oral health, safe sleep for newborns, baby massage, and essential oils for babies and pregnant women.
Speakers will include chiropractor Sandra Clark, essential oils expert Brandi Lee, pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Leniski, orthodontist Dr. Catherine Murphy, health educator Ann Rissman and pediatric dentist Dr. Tammy Gierke Button. Community support services also will be on hand to make introductions. The events are being hosted by Southshore Skipping Stones, Community Advocates of Northern Indiana and the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County.
To register, text your name and which class you will attend to 219-798-9299. The first 30 people to register will receive a free baby bathtub full of goodies.