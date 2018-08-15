When Kathy Kasarda looks out her window, she sees green: so many shades of green. The trees, the leaves, the shrubbery. The breathtaking brightness of the goldenrod across the street. She spots chipmunks, deer, rabbits, foxes, pheasants. She likes the way the light from the sunset drenches her bathroom.
She breathes in all in — and is in a state of serenity.
"It's so quiet and peaceful out here. There's a great energy to the area," said Kasarda, a cousin of Times reporter Bob Kasarda. "Every window I look out there's a different view."
Kasarda, who is 57 and semi-retired, grew up in Gary and has lived in Griffith, Crown Point and Merrillville. She moved to her current home, in Porter, in 1991. On the western edge of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, it abuts a prairie wetland.
She doesn't plan to live anywhere else. The beauty of her surroundings brings her happiness, peace, tranquility, said Kasarda. "There's a rhythm and a flow to it," she said.
Experts say she's not alone in her feelings. There is a growing body of research that the physical appearance of your city or neighborhood can affect your mental well-being. The more green space, the less gray, the better. This phenomenon could factor into the moods of many residents of Northwest Indiana, where the drab, smoky steel mills stand in stark contrast to the natural splendor of the dunes.
"Think of a pleasant image in your end, and do your surroundings match that image?" said Barb Ferrari, a heart health coordinator and nurse with UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. "I doubt people have an image of a crowded, urban, busy street. If they're thinking of something pleasant, relaxing, some people might think of the woods, waves crashing."
Scientists are just beginning to study why pleasing-looking environments can lift a person's mood. There is now an entire field called neuroaesthetics examining what happens in the brain when someone views something beautiful. Other research is looking at the connection between landscape and psychological wellness.
"We have clean air and clean water for health, and I think it's very important we have better ambience," said Dr. Samara Kester, an emergency room physician from Valparaiso who takes part in "sound walks" because of the purported healing properties of natural silence. "Better ambience will help us to be healthier people."
In what is known as "neuro-architecture," city planners are also taking into consideration the effect of building design on people's mental health. That comes after studies finding that people living in urban environments had higher rates of stress and that certain brain cells are sensitive to the geographical layout of a city.
That doesn't mean this is a strictly urban-rural issue. Some large cities have a bevy of well-maintained parks and green space to go with their pristine architecture. Some small, country towns have unkempt nature areas, as well as abandoned homes and businesses.
"That affects your level of stress, your level of happiness. It increases depression. It increases anxiety," said Julia Kocal, a clinical psychologist and the medical director of behavioral health for the LaPorte Physician Network. She calls green "probably the most rejuvenating color a person can be exposed to."
Several studies have found that being in nature can lift a person's spirits, with some doctors even beginning to prescribe so-called "forest bathing," or prolonged exposure to the natural elements. Experiencing nature betters mental health by causing people to ruminate less, one study showed.
"The research is clear: The more time people are spending nature, it lowers anxiety, it lowers depression," said Angie Cerniglia, a marriage and family therapist with New Leaf Resources in Crown Point. "Physically it lowers blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones."
That posits that a person living in a neighborhood or town with a lot of greenery will tend to be happier. Or people who don't reside in such a place can bring the green to them.
Alex Garcia has a home in East Chicago, one of the most industrial, urbanized communities in the Region. He can see the Ameristar Casino from his house. He calls some residences not far from him "rough around the edges."
So the 40-year-old hairstylist and makeup artist created a "sanctuary" in his backyard: a patio surrounded by 6-foot-tall bushes. All he can see is green.
"When I go home, I'm relaxed. The outside is calming. I tried to make it visually pleasing," he said. "You create your own environment."
He said visitors often tell him, "I don't feel like I'm in East Chicago."
"I don't know how to take that," he said. "Should I be offended?"
There are other ways to liven up the look of a community.
Jake Messing, director of behavioral health at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, said he once lived in the Chicago neighborhood of Pilsen, which is filled with murals, public art and brightly painted houses. "It was one of the most colorful places I've ever lived," Messing said. The Atlantic deemed Pilsen "an explosion of color in a gray city."
Messing works in another gray city. He said he's cared for steelworkers who combatted their dull daytime existence by settling in green-filled communities or sprucing up their homes with gardens and other foliage.
"If you live in a place where you see a pretty surrounding: grass, trees, plants, flowers — those things definitely affect mood," Messing said. "Color makes a very big difference."
Amanda Balnius, 29, grew up in a sea of gray, on Chicago's South Side. But she didn't really notice the effect it had on her happiness until she moved to Ohio for school. In the calmer, open spaces, people seemed to be friendlier.
Balnius, an assistant at a construction company, recently settled in Hobart, where her outlook has changed.
"We have a big, open backyard, lined with trees. Behind our house is actually a creek. Then it's Deep River (Park)," she said. "Definitely it's more relaxing. It's more pleasant scenery than what we're used to looking at."
She remembers her previous views being of walls and streams of people, of living amid neighborhoods with abandoned buildings covered in graffiti.
"It can really mess with you," she said. "But if you can wake up and see something pleasant ... it can make you be in a better mood."
Linda Rubens, a 55-year-old who is on disability, noted that the bevy of empty homes with busted-out windows in Northwest Indiana can be a drag on the senses.
"That's an eyesore," he said. "It is sad."
But she said recent upgrades to the built environment in her hometown of Portage have improved her state of mind.
Ginger Rockwell, a 34-year-old housekeeper who lives in New Chicago, did her part to improve the aesthetics of her neighborhood, which is littered with abandoned and burned-down houses, by fixing up the outside of her residence. She says that small step has boosted her morale.
"My house looked sad when I moved into it," she said. "It looks a lot happier now."