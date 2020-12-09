Focus on the love and create new traditions to beat the holiday blues

But as challenging as the holiday blues can be during a typical year, 2020 presents a new and significant wrinkle in the form of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Already a factor in increased mental strain among a shuttered and isolated population, the depressive effects of COVID-19 figure to get worse as winter again bears down and traditional holiday gatherings are widely upended.

“We have already been seeing an increase of mental health ailments, especially depression, and I think we’ll continue to see this carry over to the holidays,” says Aneece Alicia, a therapist at New Leaf Resources in Crown Point. “Many families are postponing celebrations or scaling down their gathering sizes for the holidays, which means many meaningful traditions will be different this year. Couple that with the potential for increased financial woes and you may see an increase in depression.”

Lyles and Alicia believe the best way for those trying to cope is to come to grips with the reality that things will be different and try to build new traditions and memories.

Lyles recommends activities such as a virtual baking competition among friends or relatives or a contest to see who can make the best decorations out of non-conventional items. She also says those with extra time and/or money may want to look for ways to bring cheer to those who are less fortunate.