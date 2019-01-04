It's that time of year again, when people look in the mirror at their post-holiday waistlines and racoon eyes — and decide they need to get back into shape: physically and mentally.
But the question is: How does one meet their health-related New Year's resolutions in Northwest Indiana?
Lucky for you, as The Times health reporter, I spent last year testing out trendy workouts and health treatments — some new, some centuries old — all over the Region.
Here are the 11 I tried in 2018:
Cryotherapy and sensory deprivation
In March, I arrived at Float Sixty, a newly opened float therapy studio in Schererville — Northwest Indiana's first — with an open mind. I didn't drink caffeine beforehand, as the instructions suggested. I was ready to let go (or at least try to).
I started with cryotherapy, where you stand inside a canister chilled to 220 degrees below zero, for two minutes, with only your head sticking out.
Studio owner Gloria Morris said cryotherapy benefits people with chronic pain and athletes recovering from workout, as it reduces inflammation and lactic acid. (The Food and Drug Administration, however, has not cleared cryotherapy devices as having any health benefits.)
"Think of this machine as an ice pack on steroids," she said
Next, it was time to float.
I got into a tank, filled 10 inches deep, with 200 gallons of water, heated to 93 degrees, plus 1,500 pounds of Epsom salt. The salt not only buoys you but the magnesium in it also is said to help with muscle relaxation and joint stiffness. (It's why doctors often recommend soaking body parts in Epsom salt).
"It's a great relaxation experience," Morris said.
"It helps suppress your nervous system so you're not in that fight-or-flight mode." Some studies have found that sensory deprivation can help relieve pain, stress and depression.
— Float Sixty, 322 Indianapolis Blvd. in Schererville, 844-356-2860, floatsixty.com
'Floating fitness' class
In July, I tested out the GlideFit CardioWave class at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, where, in the gym's pool, participants stand on workout boards — like thick, rectangular paddleboards — and do a variety of exercises.
The so-called "floating fitness" course mixes aquatic-based stability training with high-intensity interval training.
The class tests your balance, your core strength, your endurance. Other people teetering on their boards creates waves in the water, making it that much harder to stay upright.
I got braver as the class wore on. By the end, I was able to do a 180-degree flip without tipping over.
And when the one-hour class was over, I jumped into the pool. Not a bad place to work out.
— Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave. in Munster, 219-924-5348, fitnesspointe.org
Northwest Indiana's 'Muscle Beach'
A local university brought California to Northwest Indiana in 2018.
In June at its Hammond fitness center, Purdue University Northwest installed a replica of Muscle Beach, the famous outdoor weightlifting spot on California's Venice Beach where crowds cheer on the muscleheads.
On a beautifully still 80-degree day, the sun just the right amount of toasty, I went from station to station, increasingly drenched with sweat as my workout wore on.
I liked it. Who wants to go to a stuffy gym in the summer when it's majestic outside?
I'll admit: The place had me feeling more studly than I actually am. The refreshing air, the tranquil breeze, the nourishment of the sun's rays, gave me a boost. All I needed was an adoring crowd.
"I'm ready for the real Muscle Beach," I said before I left, halfway serious.
— Purdue University Northwest Fitness Center, 2300 173rd St. in Hammond, 219-989-2175, pnw.edu
She Fit
It's easy to feel intimidated and judged at the gym, amid the bodybuilders and toned bodies.
Cheryl Nelson wants to change that.
She hoped to create a space where women "of all shapes and sizes" would feel comfortable exercising, she said.
She has done that. And she even made a spot where I felt relaxed doing a boot camp-style workout in a room full of females.
Nelson opened her new gym, She Fit, in September in Dyer.
"This is a place where's it's a safe zone," said Nelson, 42, of Crown Point.
"You can feel good about yourself, regardless of your fitness level, regardless of your size, regardless of your weight."
Even though I'm not the target demographic, I am The Times' fitness-experimenter-in-chief, so in October Nelson invited me over to try the gym's Ultimate Workout.
I struggled to finish the session. But the instructor didn't scold me if I had to stop a set early or modify the exercise. My hosts cheered me on.
Forty-five minutes after we started, it was over. I've done more extreme workouts in the Region, had more drill-instructor-like instructors. And I guess that's the point.
— She Fit, 14785 W. 101st Ave. in Dyer, 888-501-7525, shefitstudio.com
Hypnosis
In May, I melded into a velvety recliner at NWI Hypnosis Center in Crown Point, wearing headphones, as hypnotist John Vurpillat hovered over me, giving commands.
It felt like I was in a deep state of meditation, eventually morphing into a hallucinatory, dreamlike state, like a cross between daydreaming and being asleep.
When Vurpillat brought me out of my hypnosis a few moments later, I felt like I had woken up from a nap. I was euphoric the next few hours. I was in a good mood the next few days (though I'm not sure if I would have been, anyway).
The Mayo Clinic, which uses hypnosis for pain management, says hypnosis can help people cope with pain, stress and anxiety, and may be effective as "part of a comprehensive program for quitting smoking or losing weight." However, the clinic noted that some people "may not be able to enter a state of hypnosis fully enough to make it effective."
Studies also have found that hypnosis can help with irritable bowel syndrome, hot flashes, chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.
— NWI Hypnosis Center, 770 N. Main St. in Crown Point, 219-213-6070, nwihypnosiscenter.com
Mountain biking
When Bill Higbie invited me to go mountain biking with him and a group of guys recently, I'm not sure what I expected.
I had a mountain bike as a kid, which I rode on the mean (paved) streets of the Chicago suburbs.
When I showed up in August to the Soldiers Memorial Park trail in LaPorte, however, I met dudes wearing helmets and elbow and knee pads, on bikes that cost a few thousand dollars, across the street from a forest preserve. These were not paved trails.
Higbie, of Knox, and other mountain biking enthusiasts get together a few times a week at trails in the Region (the others are Outback Trail at Imagination Glen, in Portage, and Bluhm County Park Trail, in Westville). There are local Facebook groups dedicated to the sport: Outback has one; Valparaiso Mountain Bike Association is another.
"It's a mental release," said Higbie, 52, of Knox. "It's a physically demanding sport, and it's fun while you're at it."
By the end of the 45-minute ride, having gotten over my initial fear, I agreed: Mountain biking is an enjoyable, exciting way to exercise.
But it's not for everyone. The cost of entry isn't attainable for all: Bikes range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. And you have to be a bit of a daredevil.
It's a bumpy ride. But a fun one.
— Soldiers Memorial Park, 250 Pine Lake Ave. in LaPorte, 219-362-0151, cityoflaporte.com
Cupping
In June, I lay facedown on a massage table in Highland, shirtless.
I heard the woosh of a flame igniting, and experienced what felt like a hot, solid, suction cup being stuck to my back.
I was trying cupping, an ancient alternative-medicine technique that is said to help relieve muscle tension and boost blood circulation. More recently, it's been popularized by athletes and celebrities such as Michael Phelps and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Acupuncturists, athletic trainers and massage therapists across the Region are offering it, and some local say residents say they're getting results.
Nationally, however, some medical experts have questioned the effectiveness of cupping, noting there have been no large clinical trials of the practice, and thus wonder whether the pain and bruising — and money — are worth it (a cupping session can cost anywhere from $20 to $80).
But Rebecca Sasak, an acupuncturist with Thrive Center for Integration & Healing in Chesterton, says cupping is an "old-world technique" that's been a home remedy in places such as Greece, Mexico and South America for hundreds of years.
"Cupping therapy is really the quickest way to reactivate fresh blood flow and stimulate the body's own healing," she said.
— Thrive Center for Integration & Healing, 368 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton, 219-728-1891, thrivenwi.com
Laughter
In August, I was in a second-story condo in Highland, biting down on a straw with my back teeth, forcing myself to laugh.
I worried that if anyone saw this, they might institutionalize me.
After it was over, though, I had a feeling of relief, like I'd just taken a deep breath or let out a big sigh.
Kathy O'Brien was showing me the types of exercises she does with people in her role as a certified laughologist. That's right: She is certified to teach laughter.
Researchers have found that laughter really is medicine. Laughing relieves pain, stimulates your organs from the increased intake of rich oxygen, and fires and relieves your stress response, according to a Mayo Clinic review of the studies on laughter.
"It helps to lower your blood pressure, improves the immune system and gosh darnit, it just makes you feel good," O'Brien said.
One study even found that laughter activates the brain's opioid receptors, releasing endorphins. It's like taking narcotics. Except without the side effects.
The 70-year-old gives her talks at churches, support groups and service organizations. She speaks at corporate outings; businesses, she said, lose a lot of money and productivity due to stress-related illnesses. She hopes to present more at health care settings: dialysis and chemotherapy clinics, Alzheimer's units.
She recommends beginning your mornings with a laugh — the deeper in the diaphragm the better.
— Laugh With Kathy, 708-309-5042, laughwkathy.com
Acupuncture
I'd always been curious about acupuncture: how it works, how it feels, why people do it.
That's why, in June, found myself at Highland Acupuncture, with needles sticking out of my extremities, chest and stomach.
While acupuncture was new to me, it's very old. Starting in China thousands of years ago, it's been used, its practitioners say, to cure a variety of ailments.
"It helps the body heal itself," said Jason Wilson, an acupuncturist with Alternative Healing Works in Dyer.
Science has borne some of this out. The National Institutes of Health have analyzed a number of studies, finding that acupuncture may help reduce chronic pain — for instance, in the lower back, neck and knee — and ease tension and migraine headaches.
The institutes, however, say the mechanisms on the brain and body are just beginning to be understood, noting that "expectation and belief" may play just as much of a role as the needling.
While many doctors still deride acupuncture as pseudoscience, others embrace it. Academic medical centers such as Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital offer acupuncture, as do, locally, Franciscan Alliance and Porter Health Care System. Some state Medicaid programs (Indiana is not one) are even covering acupuncture as a way to curtail the opioid epidemic.
— Highland Acupuncture, 9501 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, 219-595-5529, highlandacu.org
Weightlifting
In November, I went to Crown Point's Full Spectrum Fitness to bodybuild with Melanie Pociask, a 36-year-old Crown Point school teacher and one of the participants in The Times' Lose 18 in '18 weight-loss contest.
Pociask lifts at the gym six nights a week and does cardio — mostly spin class — every morning.
She has the right idea. Jesse McCabe, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville, said lifting weights is a good way to lose weight. He said adding muscle speeds up your metabolism, causing your body to burn calories even when it's stagnant, decreasing body fat in the process.
John Brant, owner of Full Spectrum Fitness, said that since Pociask starting lifting there two years ago he's witnessed an exponential increase in her strength and decrease in her body fat.
Pociask said she's now addicted to working out. And it shows.
— Full Spectrum Fitness, 1516 N. Main St. in Crown Point, 219-213-2375, fullspectrumgym.com
Boxing for people with Parkinson's
What just happened?
I had gone into a May assignment as The Times' health-and-fitness guinea pig thinking it would be a nice, easy workout. It wasn't.
Afterward, I was drenched in sweat after a bruising, hour-and-a-half of boxing, jumping jacks and flipping tires, among other assorted exercises.
I tried out Rock Steady Boxing, an exercise program for people with Parkinson's disease, at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Research has found that exercise can slow the progress of the neurodegenerative disorder.
I could see how Rock Steady Boxing could help. It focuses on big movements (Parkinson's is characterized by small motions and bent postures). It emphasizes balance, another casualty of the disease. It is intense.
— Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 U.S. Highway 41 in Schererville, 219-865-6969, franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org