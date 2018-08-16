There’s no such thing as being truly ready for bringing a baby home. Things seldom go exactly as planned — especially when you throw a new human in the mix. But some local experts offer advice on making those first days and weeks a little easier.
Getting ready
Once baby arrives, everything will revolve around the little one’s well-being. However, though baby’s health and comfort are first priority, there are meals to make, chores to do and only so much time.
“Meal planning is the easiest way to prepare for when baby comes home,” said Joan Culver, a registered nurse and system director of transformation and clinical operations at Franciscan Alliance. “Freezer meals are the easiest. Cook double batches of your regular meals and freeze half, then you can reheat and eat whenever you want. Now is definitely the time to keep easy-to-grab items in the house as well: granola bars, nuts, string cheese, yogurts, sandwich fixings, and canned soup are all quick and easy. Anything you can grab and eat quickly with minimal prep time and mess.”
Wash and sort baby clothes ahead of time in a laundry detergent for sensitive skin, added Culver. Make sure you have those 0-6 months clothes washed and sorted by size when your newborn comes home. Same thing with blankets, sheets, and anything your baby is going to be using right away.
Stay safe and healthy
Helping ensure that baby is protected from dangerous diseases is a strategy called “infant cocooning,” said Mary Puntillo, neonatal nurse clinician at Community Hospital in Munster. Grandparents or other adults who will be around the newborn should get flu shots and a TDAP (adult tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccination.
“It might be annoying for us to get a shot, but it can be deadly for a little one who is unprotected,” Puntillo said. Most babies can't get the DTAP vaccination until they are 2 months old.
Though it will be a few months before babies are crawling around, Puntillo suggests getting on your hands and knees before the baby arrives to see what the home looks like from their level. “Think about things they might put in their mouth,” Puntillo said. “Look for plugs and cords, things that need to be anchored or secured, like dressers or televisions, and look for sharp corners.”
Accept help
"So many new moms want to do it all when they really need to focus on taking care of themselves and their new baby,” Culver said.
“When family and close friends visit and offer help, don’t just accept it but speak up with what you need done. Ask that they unload the dishwasher, run the vacuum, fold a load of laundry, hold the baby while you shower, bring a loaf of bread from the store — or a pint of ice cream — whatever it’s going to take to make things easier."
Puntillo reminds new parents to keep things simple and not try to entertain after you bring baby home.
Delegate
Assigning jobs to those who will be around is imperative in the early stages of parenthood and will set a good precedent.
“Now that your family has expanded, it is time to revisit the roles and responsibilities in the home and try to find balance for both parents to make sure everyone is getting enough time to bond with the baby and care for themselves, especially while sleep is a hot commodity,” Culver said.
“The first few weeks at home everything will be a little sideways, but it will sort out. Speaking up and determining what needs to be done and by whom — laundry, dishes, meals — will make sure everyone is feeling a little more adjusted.”
Take advantage of conveniences
There are a lot of things that can help make life a little easier for new parents — dinner delivery, grocery delivery, online ordering. If there is ever a time to splurge on these, this is it.
Arranging housekeeping help can also take a big load off new parents. “It’s great if someone can come in and tidy up or if you can have a housekeeping service come in and clean the whole house at one time,” Puntillo said.
Be patient, rest and savor
“New parents don’t anticipate the fatigue and feelings of being overwhelmed,” Puntillo said. “It will get better, but be patient with yourselves and others. You’re learning on the job.”
The general advice to new mothers is to sleep when the baby sleeps, but that's hard to do.
Puntillo also warns new parents that those early days will go faster than they think. “Savor those days. Consider taking pictures monthly or weekly of baby with the same stuffed animal to gauge growth and have something special to look at later,” she said.